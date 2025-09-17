PM Modi should continue to serve when independent India turns 100: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi, Sep 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi should continue to serve when independent India turns 100, said industrialist Mukesh Ambani, while extending wishes on PM’s 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail, lauded PM Modi for working tirelessly to transform India into a global superpower.

“It is not a coincidence that Modi Ji's Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat's Amrit Kaal. It is my deepest wish that Modi Ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100,” he added.

Ambani said that PM Modi’s efforts are working to turn India into a global superpower.

“I have never seen a leader who worked so tirelessly for a better future for India and Indians,” Ambani said.

“He first transformed Gujarat into an economic powerhouse. Now he is transforming the whole of India into a global superpower. I join all my 145 crore fellow Indians in wishing our Prime Minister a happy birthday and praying for his continuous good health. Jai Shri Krishna! Jai Hind!” he added.

Earlier, Kotak Mahindra Bank director Uday Kotak lauded PM Modi’s habit of learning from global best practices and adapting them for India to lead the country towards a developed nation.

Calling every interaction with the Prime Minister “an experience filled with learning and inspiration”, Kotak said what impressed him most about PM Modi was the way he blends vision with execution and curiosity with humility.

Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal hailed the forward-thinking, technology-first approach of the Prime Minister, which has laid a strong foundation to use technology for inclusive progress.

According to Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, PM Modi always wants to know how the economy is doing and what should be done to get the private sector to invest more.

"He is also a very keen listener, so if he asks you a question, he will very patiently listen to what you have to say, absorb it," Birla said.

PM Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes. It has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.

