PM Modi to address Kautilya Economic Conclave on Friday evening

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Kautilya Economic Conclave on Friday evening here in the national capital, a statement from Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. The third edition of the Kautilya Economic Conclave will be held from Friday to Sunday.

This year's conclave will focus on themes such as financing the green transition, geo-economic fragmentation and the implications for growth, principles for policy action to preserve resilience among others.

Both Indian and international scholars and policy makers will discuss some of the most important issues confronting the Indian economy and economies of the Global South. Speakers from across the world will take part in the conclave.

The Kautilya Economic Conclave is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth in partnership with the Ministry of Finance.

Speakers at the Conclave include Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman (inaugural session); Union Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar (closing session).

This years' conclave will focus on several themes, including reforming the international financial architecture, financing the green transition, geo-economic fragmentation and the implications for growth, India and the middle-income trap, jobs and skilling, artificial intelligence and public policy design, and the principles for policy action to preserve resilience.

