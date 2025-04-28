PM Modi to address YUGM innovation conclave tomorrow
New Delhi, April 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address the YUGM Conclave, which aims to catalyse large-scale private investment in India’s innovation ecosystem and will see various key projects being initiated.
YUGM ("confluence" in Sanskrit) is a first-of-its-kind strategic conclave convening leaders from government, academia, industry, and the innovation ecosystem, a government release said.
To be held at the Bharat Mandapam here, it will contribute to India's innovation journey, driven by a collaborative project of around Rs 1,400 crore with joint investment from the Wadhwani Foundation and government institutions.
In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant and innovation-led India, various key projects will be initiated during the conclave.
They include Superhubs at IIT Kanpur (AI & Intelligent Systems) and IIT Bombay (Biosciences, Biotechnology, Health & Medicine), Wadhwani Innovation Network (WIN) Centres at top research institutions to drive research commercialisation, and partnership with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) for jointly funding late-stage translation projects and promoting research and innovation.
The conclave will also include high-level roundtables and panel discussions involving government officials, top industry and academic leaders, action-oriented dialogue on enabling fast-track translation of research into impact, a Deep Tech Startup Showcase featuring cutting-edge innovations from across India, and exclusive networking opportunities across sectors to spark collaborations and partnerships.
The Conclave aims to catalyse large-scale private investment in India’s innovation ecosystem, accelerate research-to-commercialisation pipelines in frontier tech, strengthen academia-industry-government partnerships, advance national initiatives like ANRF and AICTE Innovation, democratise innovation access across institutions, and foster a national innovation alignment toward Viksit Bharat@2047.
