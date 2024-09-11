PM Modi to attend second Asia Pacific Civil Aviation Ministers Conference on Thursday

New Delhi [India], September 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam here in the national capital. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will also proclaim the adoption of the "Delhi Declaration" by all the member states, which is a visionary roadmap to elevate the region's aviation sector to new heights.

This conference and the adoption of the Delhi Declaration represent a significant step forward in advancing safety, security, and sustainability in the Asia Pacific civil aviation sector and highlight the spirit of cooperation that exists among the countries of this region.

The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation, organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), will bring together transport and aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The conference will focus on addressing key challenges such as infrastructure development, sustainability, and workforce development, while fostering greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.

