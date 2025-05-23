PM Modi to chair 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on May 24, focus on 'Viksit Rajya, Bharat 2047'

New Delhi [India], 23 May : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 10th meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council on May 24 (Saturday), bringing together Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators from across the country to deliberate on the roadmap for achieving 'Viksit Rajya, Viksit Bharat @2047' - a developed India by 2047.

The high-level meeting, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam.

The meeting's central theme, "Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat," will underscore the critical role of state governments in achieving India's development aspirations by 2047. The Prime Minister is expected to emphasise how state-level progress will be instrumental in realising the vision of a developed India.

A significant portion of the deliberations will focus on "Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment and Skilling - Leveraging the Demographic Dividend." With India's young population representing a massive opportunity, discussions are expected to centre on three key areas:

Manufacturing and Services Ecosystem: Leaders will explore strategies for creating enabling environments beyond metropolitan centres, with particular emphasis on developing Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as new growth engines. The discussions are likely to highlight the need for infrastructure development, skill training, and policy support to attract investments to these emerging urban centres.

MSME and Informal Employment: Recognising that micro, small, and medium enterprises form the backbone of India's economy, the meeting will address rural non-farm employment opportunities and urban informal sector challenges. Chief Ministers are expected to share state-specific initiatives and best practices for supporting MSMEs and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Green Economy Opportunities: In line with India's commitment to sustainable development, extensive discussions will be held on opportunities in renewable energy and the circular economy. States are expected to present their renewable energy targets and strategies for transitioning to green technologies while creating employment opportunities in emerging sectors.

In this meeting, Chief Ministers, Governors, and Administrators will share their perspectives and experiences on the agenda items. The interactive format allowed for rich exchanges of ideas and collaborative problem-solving approaches.

