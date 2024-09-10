PM Modi to inaugurate the 4th Global RE-INVEST at Gandhi Nagar on September 16: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Panchamrit vision will be the centre of the RE-INVEST 2024 initiative, aiming to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030, contributing to a green and sustainable future.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, announced that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will host 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) from September 16 to 18 which will be inaugurated by PM Modi, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, during a media briefing in Gandhinagar, Joshi revealed that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will preside over the closing session.

RE-INVEST 2024 will showcase India's remarkable progress in the renewable energy sector, focusing on manufacturing and deployment.

Joshi also mentioned that Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Norway will serve as Partner Countries for the event, with Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh as Partner States. He added that various state governments, along with major banks, financial institutions, developers, manufacturers, and investors, will present their commitments through "Shapath Patra" documents outlining their renewable energy plans and funding pledges.

Delegations from several countries, including Australia, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Singapore, Hong Kong, the USA, the UK, Belgium, and the European Union, are expected to attend.

The German and Danish delegations will be led by their respective ministers. The event will feature a two-and-a-half-day conference covering topics like renewable energy, green hydrogen, innovative financing, and future energy trends, alongside an exhibition of manufacturers, developers, and investors in the sector.

Joshi further shared that over 10,000 delegates are anticipated to participate, with 44 sessions planned, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, a CEO Roundtable, and various state, country, and technical discussions.

A special session on women leaders in energy transition and a startup pitch competition for Solar X Challenge India winners will also be featured.

The exhibition, organized by MNRE, the Government of India, and state governments, will showcase public and private companies, startups, and more. The event will facilitate B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings, with a dedicated digital platform for interactions.

Additionally, a multimedia quiz on renewable energy will conclude during RE-INVEST, with preliminary rounds held in August 2024.

With strong industry participation and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the industry partner, RE-INVEST has a notable legacy. Previous editions, held in 2015, 2018, and 2020 (virtual), were all inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and attracted large international participation.

India, currently ranked 4th globally in renewable energy capacity, is on track to meet its goal of 500 GW by 2030. With policies like the PLI Scheme, 100 per cent FDI, and various incentives for renewable projects, RE-INVEST will further India's renewable energy ambitions by connecting global investors with key stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor