PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25

New Delhi [India] September 23 : Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is set to host the fourth edition of World Food India (WFI) 2025 from September 25 to 28 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 at 6 pm.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu will be among those present, according to a release of Food Processing Industries Ministry.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Chirag Paswan, said World Food India is not merely a trade show but a transformative platform to position India as a global hub for food innovation, investment, and sustainability.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this event demonstrates our commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready food systems and strengthens India's position as the Food Basket of the World," he said.

According to the release, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia are partner countries and Japan, Russia, UAE, and Vietnam are focus countries.

The event will see participation of over 1700 exhibitors, over 500 international buyers, and representatives from over 100 nations.

It will have 45+ knowledge sessions, including thematic discussions, state and country-specific conferences, and CXO roundtables with over 100 global agri-food leaders.

Parallel events include the 3rd Global Food Regulators Summit to promote harmonization of food safety standards, the 24th India International Seafood Show highlighting India's seafood export potential, and a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet organized by APEDA with participation from over 1,000 buyers.

Special exhibitions will showcase international, state, ministry, pet food, technology, and startup innovation pavilions.

The event is structured around five core pillars: sustainability and net zero food processing, positioning India as a global food processing hub, advancements in food processing and packaging technologies, food for nutrition and wellness, and livestock and marine products to boost the rural economy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor