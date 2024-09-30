PM Modi to launch various projects worth over Rs83,300 crore in Jharkhand on October 2nd

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, launch, and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs83,300 crore, at around 2 PM in Hazaribag, Jharkhand on October 2.

According to PMO, the initiative will cover approximately 63,000 villages across 549 districts and 2,740 blocks in 30 states and Union Territories, directly benefiting over 5 crore tribal people. He will also launch the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan scheme with a total outlay of over Rs79,150 crore.

The Abhiyan aims to address critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood through 25 targeted interventions led by 17 ministries and departments of the Government of India.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and lay the foundation stone for 25 more schools, with a total investment of over Rs2,800 crore. These schools are designed to provide quality education and residential facilities to tribal students.

Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), with a combined value exceeding Rs1,360 crore.

These projects include the construction of over 1,380 kilometres of roads, 120 Anganwadi centres, 250 multipurpose centres, and 10 school hostels.

As part of the PM-JANMAN achievements, the Prime Minister will also unveil key milestones, including the electrification of more than 75,800 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) households across 3,000 villages, the operationalization of 275 mobile medical units, the establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, and the provision of clean drinking water through the 'Nal se Jal' program in over 5,550 PVTG villages.

