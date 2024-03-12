PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 3 chip plants, address youth on job creation

New Delhi, March 12 Giving a push to his vision to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore on Wednesday via video conferencing.

While fostering the creation of employment opportunities, PM Modi will also address the youth across the country, as the programme will see participation of youngsters, including thousands of college students, along with leaders from the semiconductor industry.

The foundation stone is being laid for the semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat; Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam; and the OSAT facility at Sanand, Gujarat.

The Dholera facility will be set up by Tata Electronics under the modified scheme for setting up semiconductor fabrication in India.

With a total investment of over Rs 91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fabrication facility in the country.

The OSAT facility in Morigaon, Assam will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

The OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat, will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited with a total investment of about Rs 7,500 crore.

Through these facilities, the semiconductor ecosystem will be strengthened and will get a firm footing in India.

These units will also provide employment to thousands of youth in the semiconductor industry as well as catalyse employment generation in related sectors like electronics and telecom, etc.

