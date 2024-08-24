PM Modi to release Rs 2,500 cr revolving fund benefiting 48 lakh SHG members

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with Lakhpati Didis from various parts of the country and will release a Revolving Fund of Rs 2,500 crore, benefiting around 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Jodhpur in Rajasthan on August 25.

According to PMO, at approximately 11:15 AM, he will take part in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon. Later, at around 4:30 PM, he will be the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur.

In Jalgaon, the Prime Minister will participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan, where he will award certificates and honour 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who achieved this status during the NDA Government's third term.

Furthermore, he will disburse bank loans totaling Rs 5,000 crore, which will support 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. Since the launch of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, one crore women have already been empowered as Lakhpati Didis, with the government's goal to elevate three crore women to this status.

In Jodhpur, the Prime Minister will serve as the Chief Guest at the final ceremony marking the Platinum Jubilee of the Rajasthan High Court, held at its campus. He will also inaugurate the Rajasthan High Court Museum during the event.

