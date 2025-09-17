PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: Mukesh Ambani Declares It a 'Celebration for 1.45 Billion Indians'

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. In a video message, Mukesh Ambani said the day marked a celebration for 1.45 billion Indians and praised PM Modi’s leadership in transforming Gujarat and steering India towards becoming a global superpower. He also expressed his wish that Prime Minister Modi continue to serve the nation when it completes 100 years of independence.

“Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. It is the 75th birthday of our most respected and beloved Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji," Ambani said in the video. “On behalf of the entire business community of India, on behalf of the Reliance family and on behalf of the Ambani family, I convey my heartiest felicitations to Prime Minister Modi ji," he added.“It is not a coincidence that Modi ji’s Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat’s Amrit Kaal. It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100," the Reliance Industries chairman said.

“Jeevit Sharda Shatam Param Ardhaniya Narendra Bhai," he said. “God Almighty himself has sent Modi ji as an Avatar Purush to lead our motherland to become the greatest nation on earth. It is my good fortune that I have known him closely for more than three decades. I have never seen a leader who worked so tirelessly for a better future for India and Indians," Ambani said.“He first transformed Gujarat into an economic powerhouse. Now he is transforming the whole of India into a global superpower. I join all my 145 crore fellow Indians in wishing our Prime Minister a happy birthday and praying for his continuous good health. Jai Shri Krishna! Jai Hind!" Ambani concluded.

PM Modi's 75th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, September 17.

On the occasion of his birthday, the NaMo app has launched a 15-day digital volunteering initiative under "Seva Parv". "The engagement runs till October 2, honouring PM Modi's lifelong commitment to the spirit of seva (service)," a statement said, adding the initiative brings to life a collection of interactive experiences on the NaMo app. It invites citizens and party workers to join hands in acts of service, tracking Modi's life journey, and sharing wishes in creative ways.