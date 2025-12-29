PM Modi’s recognition encourages grassroots solar innovation: Entrepreneur

Imphal, Dec 29 Moirangthem Seth, founder of SNL Energy Solutions Private Limited, on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recognition of grassroots innovators is a strong boost for clean energy efforts and innovation coming from remote parts of the country.

Speaking to IANS, Seth said such mentions help bring real development stories from places like Manipur into the national spotlight.

Seth, who runs his solar enterprise from Yairipok Bhamon Leikai in Manipur’s Thoubal district, said his company focuses on providing customised off-grid solar systems for rural households.

“The Prime Minister’s recognition of grassroots innovators reflects the government’s effort to highlight real development stories from remote parts of the country,” Seth added.

He added that SNL Energy Solutions also designs solar-powered setups for livelihood activities such as handloom units, tailoring centres and small machines used by local workers.

According to him, the Prime Minister’s recent reference to changemakers from Manipur was an incredible moment and a validation of the quiet but impactful work being done in far-flung areas.

He said government initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana are in line with the efforts of private entrepreneurs working in the renewable energy sector.

While his company mainly serves off-grid rural regions, Seth said the broader goal of both government schemes and private players is the same, which is to ensure clean and reliable electricity for every household.

“Awareness about rooftop solar and renewable energy has grown significantly in recent years, with more people choosing solar power to reduce their electricity bills,” he noted.

Seth said recognition from the Prime Minister inspires young people across the country to think about innovation and entrepreneurship, especially in areas like renewable energy.

Speaking about the current situation in Manipur, he acknowledged that movement restrictions have affected work on the ground.

“However, entrepreneurs are adjusting by working closely with local partners and communities,” he said.

He also appealed for peace and stability in the state, saying a normal situation is necessary for development to move forward.

Sharing a message for young innovators, Seth said challenges are part of every journey, but identifying problems and finding solutions can lead to meaningful change for society and the nation.

