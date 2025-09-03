PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates SEMICON® India 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 3: In a defining moment for India's next chapter of semiconductor growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2025 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre), New Delhi, on September 2. Having returned from his visits to Japan and China, PM Modi asserted, "The day is not far when the world will say - Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World". Drawing an analogy, PM Modi remarked that in the world of semiconductors, it is often said that "Oil was Black Gold, but Chips are Digital Diamonds." The World trusts India, the World believes in India and the World is ready to build the Semiconductor Future with India: PM. Bharat opens doors to 20,000+ participants, Delegates from 48 Countries, 50+ CXOs, 1275 Booths at the country's biggest Semiconductors & Electronics Show in New Delhi from 2-4 September 2025.

The flagship show opened to an overwhelming and an unprecedented response with 20,000+ registrations, delegates from 48 countries, 50 Global CXOs and 1275 booths at the country's biggest semiconductors and electronics show. Noting the presence of semiconductor sector experts from across the globe, with representation from over 40 to 50 countries, PM Modi emphasized that "India's innovation and youth power are also visibly present at the event". He stated that this unique combination sends a clear message, "The World Trusts India, the World Believes in India and the World is ready to build the Semiconductor Future with India".

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, "This is a year, 2025, in which many dreams are coming true. On September 2, the Prime Minister was presented with the first made-in-India chip made by CG SEMI. Three more pilot lines are almost on the verge of completion in the next few months. Our design and talent building capabilities have come up very well. On September 2, we presented the 20 chips designed by students and manufactured at our SCL Mohali facility. On September 2, the flagship event witnessed the convergence of all critical stakeholders of the semiconductor ecosystem including Equipment manufacturers, chemical manufacturers, gas manufacturers, and material manufacturer and that that shows the scale at which we are growing and the confidence the world has on India's semiconductor journey."

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI said, "The Indian semiconductor industry is experiencing exponential growth, in line with "Modi's law" which envisions India replicating Moore's Law for industry expansion. With technology at an inflection point with critical advancements and innovations backed by AI, I believe we are at the cusp of unprecedented dynamics of the current geopolitical landscape. India is being recognized globally for its remarkable potential and growing leadership in the global semiconductor sector."

Ashok Chandak, President SEMI India and IESA announced the signing of 12 MoUs at SEMICON India 2025 - Detailed list enclosed below.

Ashok Chandak, President, SEMI India and IESA said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for India's semiconductor industry, as articulated at SEMICON India 2024, is becoming a reality. The government's commitment to fostering innovation and investment is evident in landmark initiatives such as the passive component manufacturing scheme and the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme. PM Modi's vision for India to become a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development takes a significant step forward with SEMICON India 2025, scheduled for September 2.. This year's mega show exceeded expectations with a remarkable turnout from 48 countries, featuring nearly 1,275 booths, a staggering increase from 650 last year and an unprecedented interest with over 20000+ registrations. The phenomenal participation of over 20,000 stakeholders from around the world at the event is a testament to India's growing prominence in the semiconductor landscape".

In addition to enriching sessions during the course of the day, the show also witnessed a commitment from the newly formed India Deep Tech Investment Alliance (IDTA) to spur increased private investment in priority deep tech sectors with US $1billion to accelerate entrepreneurship and ecosystem development within key technology sectors throughout the India - U.S. corridor. The IDTA comprises founding members Celesta Capital, Accel, Blume Ventures, Gaja Capital, Ideaspring Capital, Premji Invest, Tenacity Ventures, and Venture Catalysts.

The inaugural was graced by Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister, MeitY, Shri. Jitin Prasada, Minister of State, MeitY, Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, NCT of Delhi, Shri. Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri. S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, along with several global leaders and CXOs from across the world. Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor, the first Made- in-India semiconductor chip to PM Modi in the presence of over 4000 delegates.

With a bold vision and theme Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse, SEMICON India 2025 has once again taken the centre stage as South Asia's single largest platform for showcasing the latest advancements in the semiconductor and electronics industries. The landmark event this year has convened over 20,000 participants from across the globe, including industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, startups, researchers and academicians, to discuss the latest trends, opportunities and complex challenges in the semiconductor sector and simultaneously accelerate global collaboration, support indigenous innovation, and solidify India's position in the semiconductor landscape. International roundtables, Keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats by industry visionaries on critical topics such as Fabs, Advanced packaging, smart manufacturing, AI, supply chain management, and sustainability followed the inauguration ceremony.

In addition to distinguished government officials, this year's event will also feature an impressive lineup of industry leaders from top companies, including Applied Materials, ASML, IBM, Infineon, KLA, Lam Research, MERCK, Micron, PSMC, Rapidus, Sandisk, Siemens, SK Hynix, TATA Electronics, Tokyo Electron, and many more.

MOUs / Announcements at SEMICON India 2025

1. MoU between Tata Electronics and Merck to strengthen Semiconductor Capabilities in India in the area of manufacturing and packaging

2. MoU between Tata Electronics and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC_ to develop domestic semiconductor design and IP ecosystem

3. Announcement to kickoff joint development of India's first fully localized automative camera module, launched by Kaynes Semicon in collaboration with SPARSH-IQ. 3rdiTech, Focally and SenseSemi Technologies

4. Announcement to deliver India's first MEMs Microphone & Advanced Semiconductor Packages by Kaynes Semicon in collaboration with Infineon

5. Announcement to kickoff for joint development for Make-in-India Secure Chip, embedded with Smart Operating System , designed to power the next generation of digital identity solution - such as electronic passports - built on a scalable security architecture by L&T Semiconductor in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar and C-DAC

6. MoU between L&T Semiconductor and IISc Bangalore to build a National Innovation Hub for semiconductor research and quantum leadership

7. Unveiling of India's 1st IoT Evolution Board integrating the indigenous VEGA processor by C-DAC with Bluetooth and LoRa connectivity by Indiesemic - A woman co-led domestic startup at Gujarat

8. MoU between NIELIT and Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) to promote semiconductor skilling, industry academia linkages, and capacity building in semiconductor technologies

9. MoU between ISM and New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) to establish a collaborating framework to build a future-ready talent pipeline for India's rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem, while advancing applied research and innovation in line with ISM's national roadmap

10. MoU between the Arizona State University and India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) on scientific and educational collaboration

11. MoU among C-DAC, Synopsys, and IIT Madras Pravartak to provide flexible access of Synopsys IPs to approved companies under the DLI Scheme

12. Announcement on availability of design infrastructure support to approved companies under the DLI scheme which includes the following:

IP core from

a) ITC Korea

b) Secure IC

c) Cadence Design Systems

d) Analogue Bits

EDA tools from

a) Sim Yog Technologies

b) Cadre design systems

Post Silicon Validation services from

a) Emerson Global

b) Smartsoc Solutions

c) Cyient Semiconductor

For more details, please visit www.semiconindia.org and connect with SEMI India on LinkedIn and X.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762583/SEMI_IESA_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor