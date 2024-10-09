PM Narendra Modi launches projects worth Rs 7600 crore in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 7600 crore on Wednesday through video conference.

In his speech during the initiation of the projects, PM Modi said, "Development projects worth thousands of crores have been launched in various districts, with metro expansions in several cities, airport upgrades taking place in some locations, and road and highway-related projects progressing rapidly. Projects related to infrastructure, solar energy, and textile parks have been initiated. New initiatives have been taken for the benefit of farmers and livestock owners."

"The foundation for the country's largest container port, Vadhavan Port, has been laid in Maharashtra. Never before in Maharashtra's history has such rapid and large-scale development occurred across so many sectors," PM Modi asserted.

Highlighting the government's efforts for skilling, PM Modi said that the government is focusing on skilling the youths of the country.

"Today, major countries around the world see India as a significant hub of human resources. Our youth have immense opportunities in every field, from education and healthcare to software, across the globe. That is why we are equipping our youth with skills according to global standards," PM said in Hindi.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the upgradation of Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7000 crore.

It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region, as per the official statement.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi Airport worth over Rs 645 crore. It will provide world-class facilities and amenities for the religious tourists coming to Shirdi. The construction theme of the proposed terminal is based on the spiritual neem tree of Sai Baba, as per the PMO's statement.

PM launched the operationalisation of 10 Government Medical Colleges in Maharashtra located at Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane). While enhancing the undergraduate and postgraduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people, the statement mentioned.

Prime Minister further inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Mumbai, with an aim to create an industry-ready workforce with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training. Established under a Public-Private Partnership model, it is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India

The institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation and robotics among others, as per the PMO.

Going further, he also inaugurated the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra.

VSK will provide students, teachers, and administrators with access to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti, Swadhyay among others.

It will offer high-quality insights to schools to manage resources effectively, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support. It will also supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning, the statement said.

