PM Publishers Partners with Google to Transform 2 Million Textbooks into Interactive AI Tutors with Google Gemini

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9:PM Publishers Pvt. Ltd. (PMP), a leading name in school education since 2009, has announced a collaboration with Google, to integrate Gemini, Google's AI assistant, with the traditional textbook learning experience, transforming the act of learning into an interactive journey.

Launched for the upcoming 2026-27 academic year, PMP will integrate Google Gemini across 250+ book titles covering Computer Science, English, Hindi, Art & Craft, General Knowledge, and Foundation subjects — from Nursery to Class 10. This initiative is expected to reach over 2 million students across 2,000+ schools in its first phase. Designed for age-appropriate use, the tool empowers older students to learn independently, while serving as a digital companion for parents of younger children, helping them simplify concepts and foster curiosity at home.

Each PMP book will feature specific QR codes linked to a custom Gemini Gem. These are custom versions of Gemini that have been fine-tuned on the specific content of that textbook which will offer chapter summaries, interactive activities, and additional learning resources. This ensures that when a student asks a question, the AI tool provides an answer that is context-aware and grounded in the curriculum.

Rajesh Bajaj, Managing Director, PM Publishers Pvt. Ltd., said:

“Our goal is to make learning more engaging, interactive, and future-ready. With Google Gemini, we are giving students and teachers a powerful tool that amplifies curiosity, supports creativity, and promotes the responsible use of AI in education.”

Sanjay Jain, Head of Google for Education, India said:

“At Google, we believe AI should be a learning companion that sparks curiosity, rather than just a tool for retrieving answers. By integrating Gemini directly into PM Publishers' curriculum, we hope to give students and parents a personal AI tutor that is grounded in the textbooks they trust and enhance the classroom experience.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.