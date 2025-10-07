PM to inaugurate 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress on 8th October

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology event, on 8th October 2025 at around 9:45 AM at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

As per a release by the Prime Minister's Office, organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 will be held from 8th to 11th October under the theme "Innovate to Transform", highlighting India's commitment to leveraging innovation for digital transformation and societal progress.

India Mobile Congress 2025 will showcase the latest advancements in telecom and emerging technologies, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators. The event is set to include a wide variety of themes that encompass India's strength in the global technological leadership.

"The event will focus on key themes including Optical Communications, Semiconductors in Telecom, Quantum Communications, 6G, and Fraud Risk Indicators, reflecting India's strategic priorities in next-generation connectivity, digital sovereignty, cyber fraud prevention, and global technology leadership," the release said.

More than 1.5 lakh visitors from over 150 countries, 7,000+ global delegates, and 400+ companies are expected to participate. Over 1,600 new use-cases across areas such as 5G/6G, AI, smart mobility, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and green technology will be showcased through 100+ sessions and 800+ speakers.

"IMC 2025 also underscores international collaboration, with delegations from Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, and Austria participating in the event," the release noted.

Earlier, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India's satellite communications (SATCOM) sector is poised for significant growth as regulatory frameworks are being established and licensing processes are set to begin soon.

Scindia stated that the SATCOM market in India is expected to double in the next couple of years. With three SATCOM licenses already issued, the Minister expressed optimism that the market will expand rapidly, potentially doubling in size over the next few years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor