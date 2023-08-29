PMaps Collaborates With DIGIVARSITY by TeamLease EdTech To Upskill Talent

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 29: PMaps, a leading psychometric assessment company, has announced a strategic partnership with Digivarsity by TeamLease EdTech - India’s leading learning and employability solutions provider. In partnership with TeamLease EdTech’s Digivarsity -India's First AI powered Work-Integrated Degree and Career Discovery Platform, we're set to help navigate early career paths for students & professionals, bolstering employability. This collaboration aims to transform higher education by empowering students with essential skills for long-term success, as well as to cultivate industry-ready candidates to meet the growing demands of today's workplaces.

Digivarsity masterfully merges academic knowledge with hands-on experience, setting a new standard for higher education. By equipping students with vital skills for career longevity, it reshapes the future. PMaps's psychometric evaluations further enhance Digivarsity learners' understanding of their interests and skills, guiding them in course and career selections.

This partnership promotes workforce readiness via work-integrated education. Digivarsity directs students towards advanced educational and career trajectories, cultivating a pertinent talent stream for diverse sectors.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO of Teamlease EdTech shares the enthusiasm and aim stating that, “Partnering with PMaps, we leverage their aptitude tests to guide students towards ideal career decisions. Digivarsity's AI-driven approach personalized education by assessing location, interests, and aptitude. We bridge educational programs with fitting internship/apprenticeship opportunities, employing aptitude tests and video CVs for enhanced candidate assessments.” This sentiment is echoed by Co-founder of PMaps, Saurabh Rana as he expressed his experience of collaboration, “Teaming up with TeamLease EdTech on Digivarsity has been a great experience. I am glad we could employ career assessment expertise in the world of online learning and skill development!”.

TeamLease EdTech: TeamLease EdTech is India’s leading Learning and Employability solution company. It helps universities launch, run and manage their own Online/ODL Programs, improve the employability of their students through its apprenticeship programs and helps Corporations build talent supply chains along with improving employee productivity. Through its cloud-hosted, mobile-first, managed services platform, TL Edtech provides a wide range of services - enrollment, learning, upskilling, apprenticeships, student support and assessment - helping learners improve access and learning outcomes. TeamLease EdTech has exclusive partnerships with 55 of India’s largest Universities across 16 Indian states, and it trains 5.5 Lakh students on its platform through 9 Indian languages, works with 900 corporates in their upskilling/skilling initiatives and manages over 200 degree, diploma, certificate programs.

PMaps: It is an HR Tech platform to improve hiring outcomes for mass recruiters. Unlike Text assessment, the platform offers visual assessment which is quick, fast, and language agnostic. The assessments are especially tailored to Gen-Z candidates. Backed by a leading social science institute, the platform measures workplace competencies across more than 400 jobs with a scientific accuracy upwards of 78%.

