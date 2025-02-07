PMAY-G: 3.79 crore houses allotted and 2.69 crore completed so far, says minister

New Delhi, Feb 7 In order to achieve the objective of ‘housing for all" in rural areas, a cumulative target of 3.79 crore houses have been allotted to states/UTs (till February 2), out of which 3.34 crore houses have been sanctioned and 2.69 crore houses have been completed, the government informed on Friday.

The Ministry of Rural Development is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) -- with effect from April 1, 2016 -- to provide assistance to 2.95 crore eligible rural households with basic amenities by March 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, all houses have been sanctioned to the eligible beneficiaries by the states/UTs, said Minister of State for Rural Development, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, in Rajya Sabha.

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal for “Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29” for the construction of an additional 2 crore houses.

The ministry has allocated targets of 84,37,139 houses during 2024-25 to 18 states -- Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

According to the ministry, the main challenges in the implementation of PMAY-G include the delay in the release of Central and state shares from the State Treasury to the State Nodal Account of PMAY-G, cases of unwillingness of beneficiaries, permanent migration, disputed succession of deceased beneficiaries, delay in allotment of land to landless beneficiaries by the States/UTs and, at times, General/Assembly/Panchayat elections, unavailability of building materials.

The ministry said it is taking several initiatives to ensure monitoring and timely completion of the houses under PMAY-G, like timely allocation of targets to the States/UTs and follow-ups on providing land to landless beneficiaries of PMAY-G.

Other initiatives include issue-based monitoring of house sanction and completion through workflow-enabled transaction-based MIS-AwaasSoft, analytic Dashboard and using other IT tools and latest AI/ML technologies and regular reviews.

Also, timely release of funds to the states/UTs and follow-up with the states/UTs for onward release to beneficiaries was also ensured.

