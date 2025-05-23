PMI Podcast Explores India's Agritech Revolution with UrbanKisaan CEO

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 23: As global food security concerns escalate, Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading authority in project management, is highlighting India's potential to lead the way in sustainable agriculture through innovative technologies. The 5th episode of The Shift Code podcast by PMI features Vihari Kanukollu, CEO and co-founder of UrbanKisaan, a pioneering agritech company that is using hydroponics to revolutionize food production.

Hosted by Pierre Le Manh, President & CEO, PMI, the episode explores how UrbanKisaan is addressing the growing demand for fresh, high-quality produce by deploying cutting-edge soilless farming techniques that use up to 99% less water than traditional methods. Kanukollu discusses the critical role of strategic project management in scaling these sustainable solutions, expanding UrbanKisaan's reach to 15 countries, and tackling agricultural challenges like virus outbreaks.

"We're focused on rapidly breeding seeds that solve real-world problems for farmers and deploying infrastructure that enables more efficient food production," says Kanukollu in the podcast. The approach by UrbanKisaan has demonstrated significant increases in crop yield while drastically reducing water consumption, offering a viable model for addressing food security in water-scarce regions.

Pierre emphasizes the transformative potential of the work done by UrbanKisaan: "Vihari is transforming one of the oldest human activities - farming. He is deploying technology that dramatically increases efficiency, improves food quality, and lowers costs. His journey highlights the need for both long-term strategic planning and agile execution to overcome cultural and economic resistance to change."

Strategic project management is crucial for transforming India's agricultural sector. By applying structured methodologies, we can augment resource allocation, accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies like hydroponics, and ensure the efficient execution of large-scale agricultural projects, ultimately improving productivity and sustainability.

Listeners can now listen to The Shift Code podcast episode featuring Vihari Kanukollu on pmi.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor