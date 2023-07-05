“PM’s visit to the US – a historical occasion”- Chairman, SRTEPC

Mr.Bhadresh Dodhia – Chairman – SRTEPC – Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: The Chairman of SRTEPC (The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council), Shri Bhadresh Dodhia lauded the visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the United States of America.

“The visit of our Hon’ble PM to the US and the unprecedented response from the US President Joe Biden and the Americans clearly indicate that India is a growing power and is on the rise”, said Shri Bhadresh Dodhia.

The visit would mark a “milestone” in the bilateral relationship between the two countries and would lead to significant investments in India and development of trade, according to the Chairman, SRTEPC.

SRTEPC has been assigned the role of export promotion of technical textiles from India, in addition to Manmade fibre textiles. The Council will very soon be taking a delegation from India to the US and will be meeting top American Companies to increase exports of Manmade fibre textiles and technical textiles, said Shri Dodhia. The Council is working on this delegation visit in consultation with the office of the Consulate General of India in Mumbai. US is also a source of supplies of high quality raw materials like speciality yarns , aramid yarns , filter fabrics etc that are required by the Indian manufacturers of technical textiles, pointed out the Chairman , SRTEPC .

The US is one of the leading export markets for Textiles & Clothing from India. Our Hon’ble PM’s visit has certainly boosted the image of India not only in the US but across the globe which will lead to significant increase in exports of Textiles & Clothing from India, according to Shri Dodhia.

The visit of our Hon’ble PM marks one of the rare moments in the US-India history where there is a real opportunity to take things to the next level, said Shri Bhadresh Dodhia.

