PNB Kitchenmate Hosts Spectacular "Milan 2" Event in Delhi with Star-Studded Performances

New Delhi [India] September 9: Yesterday, PNB Kitchenmate, a leading name in the kitchen appliances industry, held a grand event titled "Milan 2" at a prestigious hotel in Delhi. The event served as a platform to bring together Dealers & distributors nationwide, underscoring PNB Kitchenmate's dedication to fostering strong relationships with its partners.

Dealers & Distributors from 7 States Rajasthan, UP, Himachal, Punjab, Bihar, West Bangal and Gujrat, representing a diverse cross-section of the industry, attended the event.

The highlight of the evening was a stunning performance by Bollywood icon Malaika Arora, who captivated the audience with her grace and charisma. Her performance was followed by other noteworthy acts, including appearances by Shifali Jariwala, Reema Sen, and singer Ashok Masti, adding to the entertainment and vibrancy of the evening.

"Milan 2" follows the success of the inaugural "Milan 1," held in Gudgaon and garnered widespread acclaim. The event was the brainchild of PNB Kitchenmate's Director, Mr Rakesh Bajaj, who expressed gratitude to the Dealers & distributors for their unwavering support and trust in the brand.

In his address, Bajaj reiterated the company's unwavering commitment to its customers, Retailers and distributors, emphasising PNB Kitchenmate's ongoing mission to exceed expectations in quality, service, and innovation. "We stand by our customers and distributors, and we are committed to meeting their expectations with every step we take," he stated. The company launched its Triply Inner Lid Pressure Cooker with lifetime unbreakable, stay-cool handles in extension to the New product launch.

The event not only celebrated the success of PNB Kitchenmate but also reinforced the company's dedication to its partners, who play an integral role in its continued growth and success. "Milan 2" was a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and energised for the future.

PNB Kitchenmate's "Milan 2" is a testament to the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its network and deliver excellence in its products and relationships with stakeholders.

