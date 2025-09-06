PNB signs MoU with Rajasthan govt for Rs 21,000 crore financial assistance

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 6 : Public sector bank Punjab National Bank on Saturday signed a MoU with the government of Rajasthan. The objective of this understanding is to facilitate an investment of Rs 21,000 crore under the state government's 'Rising Rajasthan' initiative.

On this occasion, PNB's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ashok Chandra, said,"It is a matter of pride for us to participate in Rajasthan's development journey. With our extensive branch network, strong digital capabilities, and diverse products, PNB is committed to making an active contribution to the state's socio-economic progress."

He further stated that this agreement will provide a dedicated framework for financing eligible projects in the state and is part of PNB's mission to accelerate socio-economic development at the national level.

During his one-day visit to Jaipur, Ashok Chandra inspected some of PNB's major branches and ATMs.

He also directly interacted with customers under the 'Customer Outreach Programme' and reiterated the bank's commitment to digital banking initiatives and financial inclusion.

Expressing his commitment towards PNB's 18.5 crore customers, he said excellence in service and customer satisfaction are at the core of their banking operations.

Taking to X, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma wrote, "A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Finance Department and Punjab National Bank at the Chief Minister's residence. Under this MoU, Punjab National Bank will provide financial assistance for various development projects of the state government. This memorandum is a decisive step towards realizing the goal of 'Developed Rajasthan'."

