PNG 5 times, LPG doubled and ethanol blending up 10 times over last decade: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted that the number of piped gas connections in India has surged to 1.32 crores in 2024 from 25 lakhs in 2014.

"Over the past decade, major reforms have reshaped our energy sector, enhancing the availability, affordability, and sustainability of energy," said Puri.

In a social media post on 'X', the minister shared five paths to energy independence for citizens. He noted that India's refining capacity has also increased to 256.8 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) from 215 million in 2014.

He added that ethanol blending in petrol has risen to 15 per cent in 2024, compared to 1.53 per cent in 2014.

Highlighting the rise in LPG connections, the minister stated that in 2014 there were only 14.52 crore LPG users. But now, "as of August 1, 2024, there are over 32.73 crore active LPG connections, including 10.33 crore PMUY connections," the minister said on Thursday in a social media post on 'X'.

He added, "The natural gas pipeline network expanded from 15,000 km in 2014 to 24,881 km in 2024."

"Transforming lives by expanding Ujjwala connections to ensure smoke-free kitchens, boosting refining capacities to develop a new India, and supporting green initiatives like ethanol blending to foster sustainability and affordability. Together, these efforts are powering a brighter, cleaner future that prioritizes both people and the planet, making us energy independent," the minister added.

On the fuel prices, the minister stated that India has been able to insulate itself from the rising fuel prices by taking several steps which include a reduction in the exercise duty by the central government.

"Between January 2022 and July 2024, India successfully maintained steady fuel prices, even as many advanced nations experienced skyrocketing rise," said Puri.

Earlier, on August 14, Minister Puri said that the capacity of Petronet LNG's Dahej terminal is being increased to 22.5 MMTPA from 17.5 MMTPA as India continues on a journey towards energy self-sufficiency.

The Dahej LNG terminal in Gujarat is India's largest single-location LNG storage and regasification facility.

