PNY Expands India Footprint with Creative Newtech Partnership for SSDs and DRAM Solutions

New Delhi [India], October 3: PNY Technologies, a globally recognized leader in cutting-edge memory and storage solutions, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Creative Newtech Limited for the distribution of its high-performance SSDs (Solid State Drives) and DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory) in India. This strategic alliance is aimed at accelerating PNY's market penetration in one of the world's fastest-growing technologies and consumer electronics landscapes.

Through this partnership, Indian consumers and businesses will now have easier access to PNY’s globally trusted memory solutions, known for their reliability, speed, and innovation. From gamers and content creators to system builders and enterprises, the new distribution arrangement ensures that PNY’s SSDs and DRAM modules will reach a wider audience, backed by Creative's established nationwide distribution infrastructure.

“India is a key focus market for us, and this exclusive partnership with Creative Newtech represents a major milestone in our growth journey. With their deep-rooted presence and understanding of the Indian channel ecosystem, we are confident in our ability to deliver top-tier memory products to consumers and businesses alike,” said Mr. Devanshu Bajpai, National Sales Manager, PNY Technologies.

PNY's portfolio enables meeting every user's needs, from storage to memory, covering everything from personal computing to gaming and enterprise workloads. The SSD portfolio ranges from high-speed Gen 4 SSDs, up to 4TB, to ultra-fast Gen 5 SSDs, reaching 8TB, as well as versatile NVMe M.2 SSDs in both Gen 4 and Gen 5, for maximum responsiveness. On the memory side, DDR4 DRAM delivers reliable performance up to 64GB, while DDR5 DRAM sets a new standard with speeds up to 6400MHz and greater efficiency for the most demanding applications.

Creative Newtech, with a legacy of over three decades in building leading technology brands in India, brings unmatched expertise in channel management, value-added distribution, and retail enablement. The company is confident that this partnership will pave the way for new growth opportunities in the fast-evolving memory and storage segment.

“We're thrilled to welcome PNY Technologies to the Creative Newtech portfolio. Known globally for their innovation in memory and tech solutions, PNY perfectly complements our commitment to bringing trusted, high-performance brands to Indian consumers. This partnership is built on mutual trust and a shared vision to scale in one of the world's most dynamic markets. With our robust distribution network and deep market insights, we look forward to unlocking new possibilities together,” said Mr Amol Patil, Vice President – Sales and Product.

The Indian memory market continues to see exponential growth, fueled by rising PC adoption, gaming, video content creation, and increasing demand for faster data access and storage. PNY's product with a focused distribution strategy is well-aligned with this market evolution.

This partnership not only enhances product availability but also reinforces both companies' commitment to innovation, quality, and consumer satisfaction in India.

About Creative Newtech Limited

Creative Newtech is one of India's premier distribution companies, known for introducing global technology and lifestyle brands to the Indian market. With a vast distribution network and a focus on customer satisfaction, Creative Newtechs is a trusted partner for brands seeking growth in India.

About PNY Technologies

Founded in 1985 in the United States, with a EMEA office in France, PNY celebrates over 35 years of success as a provider of electronic solutions for several high growth markets. As a long-standing leader in the field of memory, the company has further expanded its offer with storage products such as USB sticks, memory cards and SSDs.

For over 20 years, PNY has fostered a special partnership with NVIDIA and supplies the latest GPU technologies for the embedded and gaming markets, as well as professional applications, which gives PNY a unique position in the market as the supplier of choice for all components. Providing cutting-edge solutions such as NVIDIA Professional Visualisation, NVIDIA TESLA and NVIDIA DGX solutions, PNY helps to improve the creativity, productivity and performance of users. PNY’s technology partnerships are constantly evolving to stay up to date with the latest innovations.

PNY proposes a full spectrum of high-value-added solutions in HPC and Artificial Intelligence environments. With facilities in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and India, PNY is able to provide its customers, all around the world, the power of a global supplier, as well as local technical, commercial and logistics expertise.

For more information, visit: https://www.pny.com/en-eu

