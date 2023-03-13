Pocket HRMS and Fi Money join hands to offer No Cost HRMS and Neo Banking Experience

Pocket HRMS, India's best smHRt HRMS (HR management software) has announced a strategic partnership with Bengaluru-based fintech Fi Money to fuel its mission to Digitalize entire spectrum of Human Resource Management for Digital Bharat. Under this strategic Partnership, both companies would offer wide array of tightly integrated end to end Human Resource Management capabilities to SME and Larger Enterprises across India. Fi Money is a financial app for millennials to help them manage their money and grow their wealth. It offers a saving account hosted by its banking partner Federal Bank, and a host of investment options from mutual funds to peer-to-peer investing. Fi Money was launched in 2021 with the aim of helping millennials get smarter with their money. "We are excited for this partnership with Fi Money, the experience Fi team brings to table would help SMBs to take next step forward towards financial wellbeing of their employees; backed with Pocket HRMS vast reach across India we continue our embarkment of journey towards making Bharat Digital offering whole spectrum of Human Resource Services including Payroll, Compliances, fully digitalize banking experience," mentioned Jitendra Somani, CEO for Pocket HRMS. "We want to make life of small and mid-size business owners simpler by taking away all their worries from Human Resources to focus on their core business growth. This partnership will make onboarding experience of our customers very simple and would be offering Best of Breed Digital HRMS experience at ZERO cost to customers opting for Salary Accounts with Fi Money," says Jitendra. Speaking on the partnership, Sujith Narayanan, CEO Fi Money said - "As much as it's delightful to see your salary credited into your account, it's important to spend your hard-earned money wisely. This partnership, we hope, will help working professionals get quick and instant access to a salary account on Fi Money that helps you see how you're spending and even grow your wealth effortlessly."

"Pocket HRMS is known for its AI-based customizable and interactive features and the association with Fi Money lays down a foundation for achieving our ultimate goal to digitalize SMEs and Enterprises from the numerous states across Bharat. We intend to outstretch the depths of Bharat in every possible way and escalate the 'Made in India for the Bharat' initiative to new dimensions," mentioned Kumar Siddhartha, MD for Pocket HRMS. "Integrating with Fi Money is vital for the accomplishment of our 'Digital Bharat' initiative wherein, we come together to provide a hassle-free, digital savings account to our users through the Pocket HRMS app. Our AI-powered automated 'smHRt Payroll', in association with Fi Money, can automatically credit salaries to the savings account and employees can view their balances, transactions, and spending insights in one place. The salary account flow is tightly integrated with Payroll Processing engine of Pocket HRMS," mentioned Jitendra Somani.

Some features of the integration include:

- Digital Savings Account- RBI-laid Regulatory Compliance- Easy Access from ESS Portal- Hassle-free Salary Credit process

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor