Pocket HRMS Bags the "Best Innovative Mobile App" Award at the 18th India Digital Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: India's first, GenAI-powered, cloud-based smHRt HRMS Software, Pocket HRMS has been honored with the best "Innovative Mobile App" award in the 18th India Digital Summit, 2024 organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The event was hosted at the Jio Convention Center, Mumbai recently.

The award was hosted by the prestigious IAMAI which has a gigantic list of invitations extended to esteemed aristocrats, influential delegates, and enthusiasts hailing from diverse sectors including healthcare, digital advertisement, e-commerce, logistics, OTT (Over-the-Top media services), gaming, and beyond. It also featured a wide range of award entries, encompassing over 700 nominations across more than 50 categories, highlighting the presence of 200+ premier brands leading the way in excellence.

"Winning the award for best innovative mobile application from such a prestigious organization is a source of immense pride for our team. It highlights our unwavering dedication to excellence and commitment to advancing technology for a Digital Bharat. This recognition validates our passion for innovation to craft user-centric experiences that resonate with our audience. It inspires us to further our creative endeavors in HRMS technology and extend our reach to enterprises, including SMEs and startups, in pursuit of our 'Digital Bharat' mission," quoted Jitendra Somani, (Co-founder, Pocket smHRt Tech Pvt Ltd.) during felicitation.

"This win has put a spotlight on our hard work, hence fueling our motivation to shape the future of workforce management. It's a reminder of what we can achieve when we combine innovation with dedication and passion. We're honored to receive this award for our innovative mobile app and we commit to staying persistent in maintaining being the finest user-friendly, creative, and groundbreaking HRMS application," stated Kumar Siddhartha (Co-Founder).

"Adding to it, we have a lot more on our plate we can say, as it is just the beginning and we are perpetually dedicated to continuously improving Pocket HRMS software. We are delighted to share that more updates are on the horizon, these enhancements will elevate efficiency, boost productivity, and ensure our clients have the leading-edge tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic workplace. Once again we're humbled to receive this esteemed award and it inspires us to continue innovating and striving for excellence in everything we do," concluded Somani.

Previously, Pocket HRMS garnered numerous accolades, and maintained a winning streak that includes the title of 'Best HR Solution Provider of the Year in Workforce Management' by the 7th Edition CHRO Vision and Innovation Summit Awards 2024, SME Channels Accelerator Award by 12th Channel Accelerator Award 2022, 'Best HR Software' at the 15th edition of the Asia Pacific HRM Congress, and the recognition as the 'Best HRMS Software' at the World HRD Congress (WHRDC) award ceremony, marking one of the initial large-scale HR events of 2021. This latest award serves as yet another validation of their ongoing dedication to HR innovation, offering innovative features aimed at streamlining daily HR operations and digitalizing Bharat by empowering employers of diverse enterprises.

www.pockethrms.com | sales@pockethrms.com | 022 6768 7872

