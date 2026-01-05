Pocket HRMS starts New Year with a bang: launches India's first HRMS Copilot™

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Pocket HRMS, India's leading provider of cloud-based Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS) and payroll automation solutions, today announced the launch of HRMS Copilot™, an advanced AI-powered enhancement to its intelligent HR copilot. This innovation elevates the platform from a simple query responder to a strategic ally, empowering employees with seamless self-service while enabling HR teams to shift focus toward high-impact initiatives.

Previously, the Pocket HRMS chatbot efficiently addressed routine employee inquiries through the mobile app and Employee Self-Service (ESS) portal, supporting millions of interactions annually. With HRMS Copilot™, the system evolves into a proactive engagement engine, leveraging application-based intelligence to deliver context-aware, real-time insights. By integrating deeply with the HRMS core and company databases, it transcends keyword matching to provide personalized, actionable responses, reducing friction and fostering a more connected workforce while keeping data secure for the organization.

For employees, HRMS Copilot™ acts as an always available 24/7 HR advisor, granting instant access to critical information without navigating complex menus. Natural language processing allows users to pose everyday queries such as, "Can I wear casual attire on Fridays?" or "Why was my salary lower this month?" The system draws from live data, policy repositories, and payroll records to deliver precise, easy-to-understand answers, enhancing satisfaction, autonomy, and overall engagement. This self-service capability not only streamlines daily tasks but also promotes a sense of empowerment, contributing to higher retention and productivity in dynamic work environments.

Strategically, HRMS Copilot™ liberates HR professionals from administrative overload, allowing them to prioritize talent development, organizational culture, and business growth. Internal data from Pocket HRMS indicates that routine queries consume up to 40% of HR's productive time; this solution automates those interactions, enabling teams to analyze trends, design inclusive policies, and drive data-informed strategies. By automating query resolution with 24/7 availability, HR gains bandwidth for proactive initiatives like skill-building programs and diversity efforts, ultimately aligning HR functions with broader organizational objectives.

Jitendra Somani, Co-Founder of Pocket HRMS, stated: "At Pocket HRMS, our mission has always been to alleviate HR's operational burdens. HRMS Copilot™ marks a pivotal shift: from supporting HR to redefining its role as a strategic powerhouse. By reclaiming 40% of query-related time, we empower HR leaders to innovate and elevate employee experiences, setting a new standard for AI-driven HR excellence."

Key Strategic Features of HRMS Copilot™

- Seamless HRMS Integration: Delivers real-time, accurate insights by connecting directly to HRMS modules and enterprise databases, ensuring compliance and relevance.

- Contextual Intelligence: Interprets natural language queries with application-based reasoning, providing tailored responses that anticipate employee needs and reduce escalation to HR.

- Elevated Self-Service for Employees: Accelerates query resolution, boosts engagement through intuitive interactions, and supports proactive features like leave applications, driving a modern, employee-centric culture.

- Strategic Enablement for HR: Minimizes routine interruptions, freeing teams for analytics, policy innovation, and cross-functional collaboration; accessible anytime via ESS portal and mobile app.

- Security First approach: HRMS Copilot ensures that your organization's data remains safe and secure and is used only for your organization. Inbuilt security mechanisms ensure that your organization is always protected and used only by your employees

HRMS Copilot™ represents a transformative step toward an employee-first ecosystem, where technology bridges gaps between daily needs and long-term goals. It equips businesses of all sizes to cultivate engaged, informed workforces while positioning HR as a vital driver of strategic success. This launch underscores Pocket HRMS's dedication to Digital Bharat 2.0, delivering smHRt® solutions that harness AI for inclusive, efficient growth.

About Pocket HRMS

Founded nearly two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a pioneer in AI-first HRMS software, catering to hire-to-retire needs for startups and enterprises across India. Rooted in excellence, affordability, and cutting-edge technology, the platform offers robust modules for attendance, payroll, and talent management. Recent enhancements include an AI-optimized attendance system, HRMS Copilot™ for interactive employee support, and smHRt searcHR® a groundbreaking analytics tool providing HR leaders with unparalleled global visibility into their workforce data.

