Pocket Insurance on Bajaj Markets: Stay Financially Covered in Summers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers multiple pocket insurance products to provide need-based coverage at affordable premiums. Spanning different categories, these plans cater to specific needs, by offering customised solutions.

Amid rising temperatures in summer, heat-related illnesses are becoming increasingly common during summers and these may result in severe health issues. For those looking to stay financially covered against the harmful effects of heat during summers, taking an insurance plan can be a great choice.

One can take the following insurance policies to ensure financial protection against the harmful effects of summers, on Bajaj Markets:

- Stroke Cover: It covers the hospitalisation and treatment expenses, doctors' fees, and medication costs in case one suffers from a stroke.

* Premium: Rs. 271

* Coverage: Up to Rs. 3 Lakhs

- Migraine Care Plan: It covers the lab test packages, OPD/doctor's consultation expenses, and offers network discounts of up to 10% in case one gets diagnosed with migraine.

* Premium: Rs. 499

* Coverage: It covers 4 different laboratory tests such as CBC, CT Scan, Glucose-Fasting (F), and MRI

The financial burden that may result from a stroke or a migraine can burn a hole in one's pockets. Thus, it is important to stay prepared in the event of unexpected medical emergencies arising due to a stroke or a migraine. The Stroke Cover and Migraine Care Plan have been designed to provide financial protection to individuals and their families.

On Bajaj Markets, one can reap the benefits of a quick 3-step application process, hassle free claims' process, 24/7 dedicated team of experts, and plethora of financial solutions.

