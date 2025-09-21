POCO 'Festive MADness': Battery kings under Rs 30,000 unleashed this Big Billion Days

New Delhi, Sep 21 This festive season, power meets performance as POCO brings you a lineup of smartphones that redefine battery innovation and endurance. Designed to keep up with your non-stop lifestyle, these devices combine cutting-edge performance, long-lasting power, and unbeatable festive discounts.

Whether it’s gaming marathons, all-day streaming, or non-stop social scrolling, these flagship-grade smartphones ensure you never run out of charge or speed -- making them the ultimate picks under Rs 30,000 this Flipkart Big Billion Days.

POCO M7 5G

The POCO M7 5G stands out with its massive 5160mAh battery, supported by 33W in-box charging, ensuring reliable power that easily lasts up to 1.5 days on moderate use.

Alongside its impressive endurance, it packs up to 12GB RAM (including 6GB Turbo RAM), the powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP Sony camera, and a large 6.88” HD+ display -- making it the segment’s fastest 5G smartphone built for both performance and longevity.

The POCO M7 5G, originally launched at Rs 10,499, will now be available at an exciting 17 per cent discount for just Rs 8,499.

POCO M7 Plus 5G

The POCO M7 Plus 5G is a powerhouse, packing the largest-in-segment 7000mAh battery with 18W reverse charging that keeps you going for days without worry. It features a massive 6.9” FHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth, immersive experience and is now available in a new 4GB RAM variant due to strong consumer demand.

The M7 Plus also delivers reliable performance and versatile cameras, making it a well-rounded choice for power users.

Originally priced at Rs 12,999, the smartphone will be up for grabs at an irresistible 15 per cent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 10,999.

POCO X7 Pro 5G

At the heart of the POCO X7 Pro is its massive 6550mAh Silicon Carbon battery, designed to deliver all-day endurance while keeping the phone slim and lightweight. In real-world usage, it easily provides up to 9 hours of screen time, and with 90W fast charging, it powers back to 100 per cent in just 45 minutes.

Complementing this powerhouse battery is the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, which helps the X7 Pro clock an impressive 1.7M+ Antutu score -- making it the segment’s most powerful smartphone for heavy-duty users.

Originally priced at Rs 27,999, the smartphone is now available at just Rs 19,999 -- a massive 29 per cent discount.

POCO F7 5G

Built for performance seekers, the POCO F7 5G combines flagship-level power with India’s largest 7550mAh silicon-carbon battery and the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Its massive cell is almost impossible to drain in a day -- even heavy testing barely dents the charge.

And when it’s time to top up, 90W fast charging takes it from 0 to 100 per cent in just about 85 minutes. With an AnTuTu score crossing 2.1 million, the F7 5G delivers unmatched endurance and seamless performance, making it the ultimate choice for users who demand more.

Launched at Rs 31,999, the POCO F7 5G is now available for just Rs 28,999 -- a 9 per cent discount.

With unmatched endurance, performance, cutting-edge innovation, and festive-first pricing, POCO is ensuring India’s young, tech-savvy generation has more reasons to celebrate this Big Billion Days.

POCO is fueling excitement among India’s young, tech-savvy consumers and ensuring that the 2025 Big Billion Days Sale is one to remember.

FlipKart Link - https://www.flipkart.com/poco-bbd-intrigue-2025-at-store

POCO C71 Airtel Edition: Launched at Rs 6,499, now available at Rs 5,599 with a 14 per cent discount.

POCO C71: Priced at Rs 6,499, now at Rs 6,299 after a 3 per cent discount.

POCO C75: Originally Rs 8,499, now available for Rs 7,399 at a 13 per cent discount.

POCO M7 Pro 5G: Launched at Rs 14,999, now priced at Rs 11,499 with a 23 per cent discount.

POCO X7 5G: Originally Rs 21,999, now down to Rs 14,499 with a massive 34 per cent discount.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor