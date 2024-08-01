POCO launches M6 Plus 5G and Buds X1, unleashing power, style, and immersive sound experience

Bengaluru, Aug 1 POCO, a brand synonymous with rapid growth in India's consumer tech space, on Thursday introduced the POCO M6 Plus 5G, a compelling addition to its M-series lineup.

Building upon the success of the M6 Pro, the M6 Plus 5G features a premium glass with ring flash design, a 108MP camera with 3X in-sensor zoom, and the Snapdragon 4 Gen2 AE processor.

POCO have also introduced the Buds X1, equipped with 40dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and customisable audio settings for a personalised listening experience. The launch promises to surpass the expectations of discerning and tech-savvy Gen Zs who are constantly looking out for an elevated experience that combines power and style.

POCO’s approach has been centred around inspiring and challenging the younger generation, particularly Gen Zs to deliver unrivalled experiences through its unique design philosophy and product features. The brand has successfully disrupted industry norms and set new standards for excellence at unbeatable price propositions.

With the introduction of the POCO M6 Plus 5G and Buds X1, POCO remains dedicated to providing exceptional value in the ever-evolving budget smartphone segment, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, said: "At POCO, our mission is to make high-performance and premium experiences available to everyone. The M-series has consistently challenged expectations, and the M6 Plus 5G continues this tradition, fully reflecting our vision. The M6 Plus 5G and Buds X1 are crafted for those who seek top-notch performance and style without breaking the bank. We believe these products will revolutionise the market, setting new standards for features in this category."

At the heart of the POCO M6 Plus 5G lies the powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor. This advanced 5G chipset, built on a cutting-edge 4nm process, unlocks a new level and provides blazing-fast clock speeds up to 2.3 GHz, achieving an impressive AnTuTu (V10) benchmark score of approximately 460K. The M6 Plus 5G also boasts faster UFS 2.2 storage and up to 16GB of RAM, including 8GB of virtual RAM, for effortless multitasking and a smooth user experience.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G features the segment's only dual-glass design and a new ring flash, making it the only 5G phone in its category with these specifications. This combination adds a touch of sophistication to its overall aesthetic. With its slim profile just 8.32mm thick, the device features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and boasts an IP53 rating for water and dust protection. The device boasts the largest display in its segment for a 5G phone, featuring a 6.79 inch LCD with a 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution to ensure an immersive viewing experience.

The screen-to-body ratio of the POCO M6 Plus 5G is an impressive 91.20 per cent and supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz AdaptiveSync, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz that ensures smooth and fluid scrolling, animations, and overall efficient performance. The POCO M6 Plus 5G boasts TUV Rheinland low blue light certification, guaranteeing enhanced eye comfort, safety, and top-notch display quality for extended usage. The device comes with a Fast Side fingerprint sensor seamlessly blending security and convenience.

Weighing in at 205g, the POCO M6 Plus 5G strikes a balance between portability and a substantial feel.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G boasts the segment's only 108MP dual rear camera system on a 5G phone, featuring 3x in-sensor zoom and utilising the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor to capture remarkable details. Its f/1.75 aperture ensures brighter, vibrant images. With 0.64 micrometre pixels combined using 9-in-1 Pixel Binning, it enhances detail further.

The front has a 13MP selfie camera with an f/1.75 aperture. Both cameras support 1080p and 720p video recording at 30fps. Additionally, the Smart Night Mode improves low-light photography, ensuring clear, detailed images even in dim conditions.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G is equipped with powerful 33W fast charging technology. The package includes a 33W charger for added convenience. The device features a USB Type-C port and is powered by a robust 5030mAh battery, providing long-lasting performance. The POCO M6 Plus 5G also has Smart Charging technology which optimises the charging process and ensures enhanced battery life and efficiency. Additionally, the device comes with a 3.5mm jack and a single speaker to deliver high-quality audio.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, making it the first smartphone in the POCO M series to feature this innovative software out-of-the-box, along with Android 14. The device offers users 2 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates. In terms of connectivity, the device supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, providing dual-band Wi-Fi capabilities for improved wireless networking. Additionally, it is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports dual SIM functionality, ensuring seamless and versatile connectivity options.

The POCO Buds X1 is equipped with 40dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, allowing the user to immerse themselves in their favourite music or calls by effectively blocking out background noise. The 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers deliver rich, high-quality sound with powerful bass and crisp highs. Additionally, the quad-mic setup with AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and Xiaomi's self-developed anti-wind noise algorithm guarantees clear communication, even in windy conditions. The POCO Buds X1 offers five EQ sound profiles, providing customisable audio settings for a personalised listening experience.

With up to 36 hours of total playtime and 7 hours of playtime on a single charge, the POCO Buds X1 ensures one can enjoy uninterrupted music throughout the day. The Xiaomi Earbuds App enhances user experience by allowing customised touch gestures, swapping between different EQ modes, and setting custom EQ settings. The ergonomic in-ear design ensures comfort and security during prolonged use.

Furthermore, the POCO Buds X1 feature IP54 protection, making them resistant to dust and water splashes, perfect for outdoor activities and workouts. With Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connections and low latency, and Google Fast Pair for easy setup, the POCO Buds X1 is designed to be the perfect audio companion in any situation.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G and POCO Buds X1 will be available in India starting August 5, at 12 pm on Flipkart.

M6 Plus 5G comes in three colour variants: Ice Silver, Misty Lavender, and Graphite Black. The device is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant and Rs 13,499 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. These prices are valid for the first day of sale and include Rs 1,000 offers on SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank cards and an exclusive Rs 500 coupon on the 6+128GB variant.

The POCO Buds X1 are inspired by fresh and natural aesthetics with nature-inspired colours and textures, and are priced at Rs 1,699.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor