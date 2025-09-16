POCO launches unbeatable 5G smartphone deals for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2025

New Delhi, Sep 16 POCO India, one of the country’s fastest-growing consumer technology brands, on Tuesday announced the much-awaited festive pricing for its popular smartphones as part of Flipkart’s 'Big Billion Days Sale 2025'.

With the POCO ‘festive MADness’ campaign, the brand is set to deliver flagship innovation at never-before prices, making this festive season truly special for tech enthusiasts across India.

The sale will go live with exclusive early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members on September 22, followed by the full-scale launch for all consumers on September 23. These include:

POCO M7 5G

The POCO M7 5G is the segment’s fastest 5G smartphone, featuring up to 12 GB RAM (including 6 GB turbo RAM), a powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP Sony camera, and a large 6.88” HD+ display for an immersive entertainment experience.

POCO M7 5G, with the launch price of Rs 10,499, will be available at a 17 per cent discount of Rs 8,699.

POCO M7 Plus 5G

The POCO M7 Plus 5G, a powerhouse with the largest-in-segment 7000mAh battery, 18 W Reverse charging, 6.9” FHD+ display, with up to 144Hz refresh rate, is now launching in a new 4GB RAM variant.

Priced at Rs 12,999, the smartphone will be available at a 15 per cent discount of Rs 10,999.

POCO X7 Pro 5G

The segment’s most powerful phone, clocking over 1.7Million+ Antutu score, which comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra Chipset and 6550mAh Silicon Carbon battery with 90W fast charger for the power users.

Originally priced at Rs 27,999, the smartphone can be availed for Rs 19,999 with a 29 per cent discount.

POCO F7 5G

Engineered for performance seekers, the POCO F7 5G delivers flagship-level power with India’s largest 7550mAh silicon-carbon battery and the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

With an impressive AnTuTu score of over 2.1 million, it offers seamless multitasking, fast app launches, and ultra-smooth performance across work, entertainment, and everything in between, making it the ideal choice for users who demand more from their smartphones. The smartphone priced at Rs 31,999 will be available for Rs 28,999 at a 9 per cent discount.

Other models include POCO C71 Airtel, which will be available for Rs 5,599 at a 14 per cent discount from the original price of Rs 6,499; POCO C71 for Rs 6,299 at a discount of 3 per cent (original price Rs 6,499); POCO C75 for Rs 7,399 at a price discount of 13 per cent (original price Rs 8,499)

While POCO M7 5G Airtel priced at Rs 10,499, can be availed at Rs 7,999 at a discount of 24 per cent, POCO M7 Pro 5G can be brought at Rs 11,499 for a discount of 23 per cent (original price Rs 14,999) and POCO X7 5G at Rs 14,499 with a discount of 34 per cent (original price Rs 21,999).

Users can also get massive discounts and extra savings with bank offers up to 2,000 with HDFC, Axis, and ICICI credit and debit cards, and exchange offers, plus no-cost EMI.

With unmatched performance, cutting-edge innovation, and festive-first pricing, POCO is ensuring India’s young, tech-savvy generation has more reasons to celebrate this Big Billion Days.

FlipKart Link: https://www.flipkart.com/poco-bbd-intrigue-2025-at-store

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor