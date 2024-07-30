POCO M6 Plus 5G drops on August 1 with premium glass design, superior performance

New Delhi, July 30 Smartphone brand POCO is set to launch the highly-anticipated M6 Plus 5G in India on August 1, alongside the POCO Buds X1.

Building on the success of the POCO M6 Pro, the POCO M6 Plus 5G is designed for those who refuse to compromise.

It's the perfect blend of head-turning style, pro-grade photography, and power that keeps up with your every move on a budget.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G is all about premium vibes. It features the segment's only dual-sided glass and stylish ring flash design. With an 8.32 mm profile, corning gorilla glass 3 protection on the display, and an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, the POCO M6 Plus 5G ensures both elegance and durability. You can choose from sophisticated misty lavender, ice silver, or classic graphite black.

The device offers the largest display ever on a 5G phone – a stunning 6.79 inch FHD+ display with 120Hz adaptive sync that brings everything to life. Moreover, the device comes with a fast-side fingerprint sensor that seamlessly blends security and convenience.

It also houses segments' only 108MP dual rear camera system on a 5G phone. The 9-in-1 pixel binning technology on the smartphone will further enhance image quality, while the 13MP front camera is selfie-ready.

Low light? No problem. The M6 Plus laughs in the face of darkness.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor, the POCO M6 Plus delivers the ultimate 5G experience. The device comes with an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of approximately 460K and up to 16GB of RAM, including 8GB of virtual RAM, for effortless multitasking and a buttery-smooth user experience.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G runs on Xiaomi HyperOS making it the first smartphone in the POCO M series to feature this innovative software out-of-the-box, along with Android 14.

You can watch the live launch of POCO M6 Plus on the company's official X account on August 1 and get ready to experience the next level of style and performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor