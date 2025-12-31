Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], December 13: Bharuch has a serious upgrade in schooling. The Podar International School, Bharuch, is already in business, and it is in the long run.

A Grand Opening of Podar International School Bharuch.

The Podar International School has already created another milestone in its journey in Gujarat, having opened its 22 nd school in Gujarat. It is a new campus situated adjacent to Tulsi Chowk, behind the GAIL Township, Shravan Chowkdi on Bharuch Dahej Bypass Road. It is not an experiment of expansion. This is a calculated step towards enhancing academics in a region that is booming.

Notably, the Podar International School Bharuch is the sole Podar campus in Bharuch and Ankleshwar. No duplicates. No confusion. A single flagship institution established to provide consistency, credibility and quality on the first day.

The school is being opened on pre-primary and primary grades up to Grade 5. Growth is already mapped out. Another grade shall be introduced each academic year, which will enable the institution to grow without lowering the academic rigour or standards of infrastructure.

Technology Meets Intention-driven Learning.

The concept of Podar International School, Bharuch, is based on the following idea. Innovation comes second with strong fundamentals. Technology has been incorporated in the curriculum as a learning tool and not a distractor. The use of smart classrooms, digital material, and systematic innovation-driven thought is incorporated into everyday education.

This method is just a part of a larger change in Indian education where rote learning is gradually being replaced by application, inquisitiveness and problem solving. The model developed by Podar aims at ensuring that the students remain competitive not only in exams, but also in life after the classroom.

Short lessons. Clear outcomes. Real-world relevance. That is the operating system in this case.

The Speech of Leadership: The Experience-based Confidence.

The intent, as was put by the Chief Marketing Officer of Podar Education Network, Mr Vishal Shah, on the launch. It is not a pilot project of the Bharuch school. It has almost ten decades of academic practice and an established presence in Gujarat.

He emphasised the academic accomplishments of Podar, the innovative approach to teaching, and the devotion to quality education as the key to this growth. The contribution of the state and local administration to the successful implementation of the project was also given a nod of gratitude, and it was a reminder that a large-scale education project can only be successful once supported by the masses.

Parents would be promised a whole ecosystem. A cutting-edge curriculum. World-class technology. Robust infrastructure. And most of all, a faculty of trained and experienced teachers who understand how to convert potential into performance.

A Tradition That Is Pre-Independent.

Podar Education Network is not a new brand in education. The organisation was established in 1927 by Sheth Anandilal Podar and has taken more than 98 years to create the Indian classrooms. Its ideals are unashamedly Indian. Honesty. Integrity. Service. Such are not marketing slogans. They are principles of operation.

It also has a history with a capital H. Mahatma Gandhi was the first President of the Anandilal Podar Trust. Such a connection is no empty symbolism. It is an indication of strong patriotism in nation-building by way of education.

The Podar International School Bharuch is the bearer of the legacy, which is modified to fit a generation that thinks digital, global and fast.

The Scale Behind the Name

Now, Podar Education Network works on a scale that is difficult to match and is consistent.

Direct management of 150 Podar International Schools.

123 Podar Partner Schools

Over 2,50,000 students across India

Backed by over 8,000 employees.

This scale matters. It enables Podar International School Bharuch to access centralised academic planning, teacher training structures, and curriculum innovation and be responsive at the local level.

This will be in the form of predictability to parents. Systems are tested. Processes are refined. Outcomes are measured.

Why Bharuch, and Why Now

Bharuch has a strategic location as it lies at a point of intersection of industry, growth of infrastructure and population growth. These are families which are aspirational and upwardly mobile, and also becoming education-conscious. The demand is clear. The schools that integrate educational discipline with skills they prepare one with to build a future are no longer luxurious. They are expected.

Podar International School Bharuch comes into this field with a blank slate and a bright prospect. No overcrowding. No legacy inefficiencies. Only a campus made specifically to expand with its students.

Admissions Now Open for 2026–27

The Academic Year 202627 is now accepting admissions. The admission office of the parents is located at Shop No. 56, Shyam Villa Complex, Nagori Dairy, opposite The Croma Acropolis, Bharuch Dahej Bypass Road.

For more details, visit our website: www.podareducation.org