Podium Square Group: Celebrating 25 years of Excellence in interior Design and Home Furnishings

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 15: Founded by Deepak Gajjar, Podium Square Group is making waves across multiple sectors through its innovative brands: dpod studio, epod.live, and Jooo. Each brand offers unique solutions, emphasizing creativity, customer-centricity, and excellence in its respective field. The company's vision and dedication to innovation continue to solidify its position as a leader in various industries.

Dpod studio: Over Two Decades of Transforming Spaces

Founded by Deepak Gajjar in 2000, dpod studio has become a pioneer in interior design, crafting over two million square feet of residential spaces. With more than 1,000 satisfied clients, dpod studio has earned a reputation for creating aesthetically pleasing and highly functional interiors. The studio specializes in design consultancy, modular furniture, modular kitchens, and turnkey projects, catering to both first-time homeowners and seasoned property owners.

Led by Business Head Anshuman Tripathi, dpod studio takes pride in offering tailored solutions that reflect individuality and comfort. The company's extensive portfolio includes over 2,000 unique design concepts, encompassing furniture such as beds, wardrobes, sofas, dining sets, temples, and study tables. Additionally, it offers project management consulting (PMC) and custom modular kitchen solutions, making it a trusted name in the industry.

"Our mission is to create dependable and customer-focused home interiors that exceed expectations," says Deepak Gajjar, Founder and CEO. His expertise in space management, color psychology, cost efficiency, and quality control has helped dpod studio maintain its legacy of excellence.

The dpod Index, an innovative framework developed by Gajjar, has revolutionized interior design by combining functionality, comfort, and visual appeal. This approach integrates ergonomic principles, strategic lighting, and thoughtful use of color to create harmonious, adaptable spaces. By focusing on elements like ambient lighting, neutral shades, and proper proportions, the dpod Index ensures that every interior is practical, comfortable, and visually stunning.

epod.live: Revolutionizing E-Commerce with Loose Furniture Solutions

Under the leadership of CEO Aelin Gajjar, epod.live is redefining the e-commerce landscape by offering high-quality loose furniture solutions. With a user-friendly platform, epod.live provides customers with a wide range of stylish and functional furniture, from sofas and chairs to beds and tables.

"Our goal is to combine style, functionality, and convenience," says Aelin Gajjar. "We aim to elevate homes with high-end, affordable loose furniture that meets the needs of modern homeowners."

Beyond aesthetics and quality, epod.live emphasizes the importance of ergonomics in furniture design. Each product is crafted to enhance user comfort and well-being, preventing discomfort or injury for individuals who spend long hours using the furniture. This commitment to ergonomics ensures that epod.live's products support a healthy and stylish lifestyle, making it a go-to brand for modern living.

Jooo: Sleep Smart with jooo

Jooo is a premium brand dedicated to improving sleep quality through exceptional bedroom solutions. With a focus on advanced technology and unparalleled comfort, Jooo offers high-quality mattresses designed to provide restorative sleep.

Led by CEO Dax Patel, the brand is quickly becoming a trusted name in the sleep industry. Jooo prioritizes customer satisfaction and persistent innovation, aiming to set new benchmarks for sleep comfort and wellness worldwide.

"We understand the transformative power of quality sleep," says Patel. "Our mattresses are designed with ergonomics in mind, ensuring proper spinal alignment and pressure relief."

The brand's mattresses use eco-friendly materials, promoting a healthier sleep environment free from harmful chemicals. By addressing common sleep-related health issues, such as back pain and poor posture, Jooo helps individuals enhance their quality of life through better rest.

Podium Square's Vision for the Future

Podium Square Limited's commitment to innovation doesn't stop with its current brands. The company has ambitious plans to expand into new markets, including furniture and aviation.

Podium Furniture

Set to launch between 2025 and 2026 under the leadership of Annie Gajjar, an Architectural Technologist from Canada, Podium Furniture will focus on premium, customized furniture solutions. By bringing innovative designs to North America, Podium Furniture aims to redefine modern living spaces with fresh perspectives and unparalleled quality.

Alpha Aviation

In 2026, Podium Square will venture into the aviation sector with the launch of Alpha Aviation, a flight school in Canada. Led by Dax Patel, a commercial pilot, Alpha Aviation will offer top-tier training and licensing programs for aspiring pilots. This initiative underscores Podium Square's vision of fostering excellence and shaping the future of industries beyond its existing portfolio.

Driving Innovation Across Industries

"At Podium Square, innovation is at the heart of everything we do," says Deepak Gajjar. "From interior design to e-commerce, sleep solutions, and now aviation, our goal is to create impactful ventures that address modern consumer needs."

With its diverse brands and forward-thinking approach, Podium Square Limited is poised for continued growth and success, setting a high standard of excellence across industries. Visit to learn more. www.podiumsquare.in

