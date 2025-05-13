PoJK analyst backs India's strikes, says terrorism will continue while Pakistan exists

Glasgow [Scotland], May 13 : A prominent political analyst from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, a prominent political analyst from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has issued a strong statement supporting India's recent counter-terrorism offensive Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and its occupied territories.

Speaking to ANI, Mirza warned that the threat of terrorism from PoJK is far from over. He asserted that the terrorist camps in PoJK have not been dismantled but only relocated after India identified their locations.

"The terrorists have been moved from places like Muzaffarabad, Leepa Valley, and other known sites. These camps are very much active just shifted, not shut," he said.

He accused Pakistan of continuously exploiting PoJK which he emphasized as Indian territory to wage proxy war against India. "Pakistan will keep using PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan against India until these areas are reintegrated into the Indian Union," he stated.

Citing recent developments, Mirza said there are reports of civilian evacuations near the Line of Control (LoC), along with the deployment of heavy weaponry. He blamed Pakistan for the long-standing suffering of Kashmiris, tracing it back to the 1947 invasion of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan turned a peaceful and secure Jammu and Kashmir into a war zone. Over one lakh Kashmiri Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims were massacred. Since then, they've used terror groups like JKLF and Jaish-e-Mohammed, backed by the ISI, to continue their violent campaign," he said.

Mirza also held Pakistan responsible for the genocide and forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, calling it a premeditated operation. "The JKLF showed the terrorists the way, and Pakistan provided them support. This is engineered terror, not an indigenous movement," he added.

Highlighting Pakistan's alleged role in maintaining unrest in the Valley, Mirza said, "Hurriyat exists because of Pakistan. The violence in Kashmir will not end until Pakistan's destabilizing influence is eliminated."

Praising the Indian government's efforts, he said, "Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government have brought significant investment and infrastructure development to Kashmir. From the iconic Chenab Bridge to the G20 event in Srinagar and smart city initiatives, the region is progressing something Pakistan wants to sabotage."

He accused Pakistan of spreading propaganda to disrupt normalcy and incite jihad. "They want to keep Kashmir on hartal calendars so locals can't earn a livelihood, creating fertile ground for radicalization while blaming India for the unrest."

Mirza also confirmed India's pre-emptive strikes under Operation Sindoor. "India has hit nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan from Karachi to Rawalpindi, Peshawar to Bahawalpur. But as long as Pakistan exists in its current form, terrorism in Kashmir won't stop. These terrorists have only been shifted and will return again," he warned.

Calling for a strategic rethink, he concluded, "It's time to revisit India's Pakistan policy. This cycle of bloodshed, propaganda, and false promises must end."

Operation Sindoor was launched by Indian Armed Forces on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor