Polestar Analytics Raises $12.5M to Advance AI Capabilities & 1Platform for Converged Data Ecosystem

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) / Dallas (Texas) [US], August 19: Polestar Analytics, a leading player in AI-driven data analytics & planning, announced today that it has raised $12.5 million in growth capital from a consortium of US-based Family Office and institutional investor. This significant fundraise will be used to further deepen Polestar Analytics' AI capabilities and reinforce the development of its proprietary 1Platform, regarded as one of the industry's best data convergence solutions for enterprise-scale analytics.

"This investment marks a pivotal moment in our mission to redefine how enterprises harness data and AI," said Chetan Alsisaria, CEO of Polestar Analytics. "The funding allows us to accelerate innovation and continue delivering measurable business outcomes that set new industry benchmarks."

With this investment, Polestar Analytics will expand R&D efforts in artificial intelligence and accelerate enhancements for its 1Platform.

In parallel, Polestar Analytics is delighted to announce that Michel Combes has joined as a Chair of the Board. Michel Combes is an internationally respected technology and telecommunications executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience. He currently serves as Executive Chairman & Acting CEO at Brightspeed and as member of Executive Advisory Council at Apollo. Michel is a Partner at ForgeLight, an operating and investment company focused on Media and consumer technology sector.

He serves on the boards of multinational firms including Phillip Morris International, E& (Etisalat), F5 Inc.

Previously, Michel Combes served as Executive Vice President at Claure Group, a global investment firm. He was the CEO and President of SoftBank Group International, CEO of Sprint in the US, CEO of Altice N.V., CEO of Alcatel-Lucent, and CEO of Vodafone Europe. He also held leadership roles at France Telecom and TDF Group.

He will bring significant industry experience, client relationships and meaningful leadership experience to scale Polestar Analytics into global powerhouse.

Michel Combes said, "I am delighted to join Polestar Analytics as Chair of the Board at this pivotal moment in the company's growth. Polestar Analytics has established itself as a leader in data analytics and AI, with its proprietary 1Platform setting new benchmarks for data convergence and intelligent insights. I have great confidence in the leadership team and their strategic vision. With the recent investment, Polestar Analytics is well positioned to accelerate innovation, expand its AI offerings, and deliver even greater value to customers worldwide. I look forward to working closely with the entire Polestar Analytics team as we realize this tremendous potential together."

"We're equally honored to welcome Michel Combes as Chair of the Board; his track record of scaling global technology leaders will be invaluable as Polestar Analytics enters its next phase of accelerated growth," added Chetan.

About Polestar Analytics

Founded with a mission to simplify complex decision-making through intelligent, scalable solutions, Polestar Analytics develops cutting-edge AI, analytics & planning solutions for enterprises. The company's flagship 1Platform enables organizations to converge diverse data sources and simplify data to outcome journey for businesses. To learn more, follow Polestar Analytics on LinkedIn and visit the website.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752307/AI_enabled_Data_Analytics_Polestar_Analytics.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492589/Polestar_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor