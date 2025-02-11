Policybazaar and HDFC Life Collaborate to introduce 100% Claim Assurance with HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate

HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 11: Policybazaar has partnered with HDFC Life, one of India's most trusted life insurers, to offer HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate, a term product with 100% claim assurance1. This innovative solution combines robust financial protection with the assurance of a seamless claim process, catering to customers seeking reliability and transparency in their insurance policies.

The product's value lies in its commitment to providing a secure financial safety net while addressing two key consumer concerns - ease of purchasing insurance and a smooth, hassle-free claims experience for beneficiaries.

Key Features of HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate:

1. Return of Premium on Maturity: Policyholders have the option to get back premiums paid at the time of maturity, enhancing the product value.

2. Terminal Illness Benefit: In cases of specified terminal illnesses, the death benefit will be accelerated, ensuring timely financial support. A six-month waiting period applies for this benefit.

3. Smart Exit Benefit: Policyholders can choose to get back the entire premium (excluding taxes), if they wish to exit the policy.

These features not only offer financial security but also provide peace of mind.

Designed for Discerning Customers:

Targeted at salaried professionals earning Rs10 lakh or above, annually, HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate adopts a rigorous medical underwriting process at issuance to uphold its 100% claim assurance1. HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate is currently available to customers in major urban centres - Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Leadership Insights:

Santosh Agarwal, CBO, Life Insurance, Policybazaar.com, remarked, "HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate is a testament to our long-standing partnership with HDFC Life. As an industry-first, it reflects our commitment to making insurance more customer-centric by eliminating uncertainties in claims settlement."

Jatin Sabhani - Chief BroCA & Digital Alliances Officer, HDFC Life, added, "At HDFC Life, we continually adapt to the evolving needs of consumers. Over the years, in partnership with Policybazaar, we have been delivering on our promises and ensuring that our customers' families

are financially secure during their most vulnerable times. HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate with 100% Claim Assurance1, further strengthens our proposition."

Setting a New Benchmark:

HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate represents a significant advancement in the term insurance landscape, championing innovation, transparency and consumer-centricity.

1 The policy must be in force on the date of death, with all due premiums fully paid, except for the exclusion clauses (subject to T&C of the policy).

About Policybazaar

As one of India's largest insurance broker, Policybazaar is committed to making insurance accessible and understandable for every Indian. Since 2008, we have been at the forefront of transforming the insurance sector by providing transparent, efficient, and unbiased solutions tailored to the diverse needs of over 80.5 million registered users. With a dominant market share of over 93% in the digital insurance aggregator space and annual premium collection exceeding Rs15,000 crore in FY24, we have established ourselves as a trusted name in insurance and financial protection. Our platform facilitates millions of insurance inquiries annually and features a wide range of products from over 50 insurance partners, covering health, life, motor, and corporate insurance solutions. To date, we have issued over 44.3 million policies and played a crucial role in protecting 9 million families against death, disease, and disability. Our 24x7 online support, combined with on-ground assistance from over 6,000 insurance advisors, ensures a seamless experience for our customers.

For more details, please contact:

Simran Bhatia: simranbhatia@policybazaar.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor