Policybazaar for Business and Paramount Health TPA Introduce '15-Minute Express Discharge' for Employee Cashless Claims

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 21: In an attempt to resolve the longstanding employee/customer concern of the wait time between a doctor confirming that they can get discharged to finally being released from hospital at the point of cashless claims, Policybazaar for Business, a brand of Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited together with Paramount Health TPA and Insurance companies launch 15mins Express Discharge service. In a typical scenario, when a doctor confirms a patient's discharge during regular rounds, the patient is understandably eager to leave the hospital. However, the subsequent coordination between hospital departments can take up to 4 hours before reaching the TPA, which usually takes another 2 hours to process. As a result, the patient often ends up waiting an additional 5-6 hours before they can finally leave. This thoughtful 'Express Discharge' service ensures a swift and hassle-free discharge process for insured individuals, enhancing convenience expecting to cut down the time from an average of 5-6 hours that it takes today to 15 mins in future.

Individuals covered under this accelerated discharge procedure pilot are employees of some of the corporates that purchased Group Health Insurance from PBFB and who have consented to the Express Discharge Service.

Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Director & Head at Policybazaar for Business, said, "The only point where the efficacy and relevance of Health Insurance is tested from the point of view of the user is at the moment where he/ she has to raise a claim. For our corporate partners, employee wellness and seamless process around any claims is a critical element of their employee benefits proposition. Through our research we have seen that the wait time during the time of discharge is one of the biggest dissatisfiers for any individual in their hour of need. At Policybazaar, we have been at the forefront of product and process innovation over years with our insurance partners and we took upon ourselves along with our partners to bridge this gap seamlessly. We strongly believe that the precedent this initiative sets will help bring about a much-needed change across the insurance industry, much in line with IRDAI's recent initiatives to reduce the TAT for claims."

Atman Shah - Chief Operating Officer at Paramount Health TPA, said, "Express discharge ensures insured individuals and their families receive discharge within minutes, saving valuable time and energy spent typically on document chasing. This initiative significantly reduces emotional stress during critical stages and promises to enhance the overall customer service experience, creating a win-win situation for all stakeholders involved."

This service underscores the commitment to delivering exceptional customer care and operational excellence in healthcare management. By prioritizing efficiency and transparency, we aim to alleviate stress during what can be a challenging time, ensuring our clients receive the highest level of service.

