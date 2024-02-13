PolicyGhar Introduces Investment Plans for Indian-Origin Doctors With BAPIO

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 13: PolicyGhar in partnership with BAPIO (British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin) is excited to announce the launch of Investment Plans for NRI Doctors in the UK. This opens up new investment opportunities for NRI professionals.

The launch event organized at Trafford Centre, Manchester, received appreciation from BAPIO's executive director, Prof. Parag Singhal. He said the investment plans provide a great opportunity for UK-based doctors, and enable them to find new investment options.

PolicyGhar's investment plans aim to offer doctors of Indian origin in the UK more lucrative and accessible avenues for investment. With India's economy growing at an alarming rate, reaching from 4 trillion to 5 trillion, NRI professionals are expected to receive great benefits from the investment plans.

As a proven leader in the insurance industry, PolicyGhar is committed to community welfare and supports many organizations, including IIW (Inspiring Indian Women). The company is set to sponsor IIW's She Inspires Awards 2024, which is dated 12th March 2024, at the Parliament House in the United Kingdom. This event is organized to introduce different investment products to NRI professionals. PolicyGhar's Co-Founder, Mamit Agarwal, and Co-Director Umang Kalra liked the initiative and spoke well about it.PolicyGhar sponsored the BAPIO Annual Conference 2023 in Manchester. The company unveiled its Life Insurance, Travel Insurance, and high-yield investment options tailored for OCI and NRI doctors in the UK. The event enabled people to connect with leading physicians of Indian origin in the UK.

PolicyGhar is thankful to Dr Parag Singhal, Dr Samir Shah, Dr Kantappa Gajanan, and other doctors from BAPIO for their efforts to organize a successful Annual Conference. The company looks forward to future collaborations with BAPIO. This partnership is precious to PolicyGhar as it enables them to introduce various investment options for NRI professionals.

Being a trusted name in the insurance sector, PolicyGhar strives to provide profitable investment plans. The goal is to provide financial solutions to the community and let them benefit from it.

