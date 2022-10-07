Politician and social worker Idris Multani continues with his phenomenal work across Aurangabad

New Delhi, October 6: The Indian politicians not just have the power to run the state or the country, but they connect deeply with the pulse of the people. After all, politicians lead the race and serve for the betterment of society. Idris Multani, the rural president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha has been inspiring people with his commendable work in the Tanda village of Sillod taluka in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

From a Deputy Sarpanch to the Deputy Chairman of Panchayat Samiti, he has played a crucial role in the development of his Tanda village. Some of his works include eradicating the issue of water scarcity, educating underprivileged children and providing employment under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Before embarking on his journey, Idris Multani pursued his education at Yashwantrao Chavan College of Arts, Commerce and Science. Drawing inspiration from his father, Usman Khan, he is on the right path to development. Mr. Multani’s father was associated with BJP and was a sarpanch at Gavali Tanda for more than ten years.

The voters of Idris Multani’s village always vote for his party, thanks to the exceptional work done by his father in the past. Idris made his foray into politics in 2000 when he was elected as the deputy sarpanch. Continuing till 2005, Mr. Idris brought a wave of change by solving various issues in the village. It was in 2012 that he won the Panchayat Samiti elections by a huge margin of 3500 votes.

As Idris Multani continued to work towards the overall development, he then went on to become the Deputy Chairman. Paying attention to educating the underprivileged children, Mr. Multani’s team is ensuring that kids get a better education to get the best employment in future. Giving jobs to more than 10,000 labourers under The Maharashtra State Employment Guarantee Scheme, Idris Multani wants everyone to attain financial stability in their lives.

With strong public relations skills, and of course, tremendous support from the voters, he has actively participated in different social works and causes. Moreover, he is working under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MP Mr. Rao Saheb Danve, former speaker of state assembly Haribhau Bagde, MLA Prashant Bamb and other senior leaders of the state.

Intending to work hard and serve the people of the Aurangabad district, Idris Multani is optimistic to help other people in his state. As he leads the way, the politician is sure to bring a wave of change with his inspiring works for society.

