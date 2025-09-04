Polygon Evolves: From MATIC to POL, India's Blockchain Goes Global

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: Polygon, India's first and largest blockchain network that has become a global leader in Web3 infrastructure, has officially completed its biggest upgrade yet: the transition from MATIC to POL.

This evolution is far more than a rebrand. POL is designed to be the next-generation token powering Polygon's rapidly expanding ecosystemsupporting payments, tokenised assets, stablecoins, and Web3 applications used by millions worldwide.

"MATIC put India on the global blockchain map. POL is the next stepbuilt to power not just one chain, but an entire ecosystem for the next decade of growth," said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon.

Why POL Matters

- Real Utility - POL is now the native gas token for every transaction across Polygon.

- Network Security - POL secures the network through staking, rewarding users with incentives, emissions, and ecosystem growth.

- Cross-Chain Power - POL drives Agglayer, Polygon's cross-chain settlement layer, enabling instant liquidity and interoperability between blockchains.

- Future Governance - POL holders will help shape the next wave of adoption, ensuring long-term alignment of users, validators, and developers.

Building for Global Finance with an Indian Heartbeat

Polygon Labs recently announced its Gigagas roadmap, aiming to process up to 100,000 transactions per secondcreating a blockchain experience faster than today's financial networks. Early upgrades, including Heimdall v2, have already reduced settlement times to five seconds, making stablecoin payments and tokenized assets nearly instant.

"The demand for fast, low-cost, and reliable settlement is exploding across stablecoins, tokenized assets, and global payments. Polygon is building the rails for that future, and POL will be the fuel that powers it," Nailwal added.

For Indian Investors and Brands

For India's growing community of young investors, POL represents more than a token upgrade. It is a chance to participate in a homegrown innovation shaping global finance and the Web3 economy. From Fortune 500 companies to leading Web3 startups, Polygon is already trusted worldwide, and POL strengthens that foundation.

As brands, advertisers, and enterprises explore Web3 adoption, Polygon offers an Indian-built, globally respected infrastructure layer with unmatched scalability, security, and cost efficiency.

