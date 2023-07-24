Poojara Telecom to establish strong presence in Rajasthan with extensive expansion

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 24: Poojara Telecom, a leading force in the mobile retail business, is thrilled to announce its plans for extensive expansion in the state of Rajasthan. With a vision to provide top-notch services and exceptional customer experiences, Poojara Telecom aims to open 100+ stores across the state within the following year.

Poojara telecom will start its Rajasthan expansion from Jaipur, followed by store openings in Alwar, Sikar, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, and Udaipur by the end of October 2023.

Its core ideology of prioritizing customer satisfaction drives the brand's expansion. Poojara Telecom believes that every individual in Rajasthan should have access to high-quality telecommunication gadgets and cutting-edge technology, including the latest smartphones and smart gadgets from renowned brands.

"Poojara Telecom has formed a strategic partnership with Mr. Titu Tanwani, a renowned personality in the Rajasthan retail Industry. This collaboration aims to leverage Mr. Tanwani's expertise to further enhance Poojara Telecom's presence and customer experience in the ever-growing mobile industry. We're looking forward to achieve more milestones towards our Rajasthan journey" expressed Yogesh Poojara, founder & chairman of Poojara Telecom. "Our objective is to meet the varied requirements of the people here, guaranteeing uninterrupted connectivity and a delightful customer experience. Through our Poojara Protection Plan and Poojara Humsafar Reward Program, we strive to offer our customers added value and convenience, enhancing their overall satisfaction with our brand."

By expanding its presence in Rajasthan, Poojara Telecom aims to bridge the digital divide and empower the state's people with seamless connectivity, superior products, and exceptional customer support. The brand's impressive product portfolio includes smartphones, smartwatches, air conditioners, earbuds, neckbands, headphones, iPads, iPhones, and various other smart gadgets from industry-leading brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Poojara Telecom has established itself as one of the fastest-growing and most trusted mobile retailers in Gujarat and Maharashtra, with over 3000 employees and 280+ full-scale branches and showrooms throughout the states. The company's success is attributed to its comprehensive ecosystem, which includes an advanced sales and customer relationship management (CRM) system.

Poojara Telecom's expansion plans in Rajasthan will provide numerous benefits to its partner mobile retailers. These benefits include access to advanced CRM and other digital technologies, exclusive offers and tie-ups, well-organized management by a professional backend team, and a strong growth strategy tailored to each city, location, and targeted audience.

The company has earned a reputation for excellence in strengthening supply chain networks and has collaborated with renowned tech companies. Poojara Telecom has also adopted industry-best marketing technology to ensure smooth functioning and offers a wide range of products, including Smart TVs, laptops, AC, smart watches, and more.

Furthermore, Poojara Telecom's robust omni-channel approach has significantly contributed to its success. The company has experienced accelerated growth year after year and has recently acquired Gujarat's leading retail players, Blue Moon Mobile Gallery and Choice Mobile. Additionally, Poojara's sister company, 5g Phones, is a trusted brand known for its latest 5G smartphones from top brands.

Poojara Telecom is excited to embark on this journey of expansion in Rajasthan, with a commitment to delivering unparalleled service, cutting-edge technology, and a customer-centric approach.

For more information, visit - https://www.poojaratele.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor