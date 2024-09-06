Poonam Chauhan's ghazal concert enthralls Delhi music lovers

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 6: Delhi music lovers mesmerized by Renowned Singer Poonam Chauhan's ghazal concert.The event was organized by Shree Brahma Music at Triveni Kala Sangam, Delhi recently.

The concert was mainly attended by Educationist Pushkaraj B Pathak And he felicitated all the Artists.Poonam Chauhan started the concert with a Thumri, followed by a variety of music including her own compositions and an old film song.Concert accompanied by Ustad Parvez Hussai Tabla,Ustad Ahsan Ali Sarangi and Ustad Taskeen Ali Harmonium.

Pushkaraj B Pathak said that Poonam Chauhan's specialty is to keep the ghazal in its original frame and sing it, adding that he said future of ghazal is safe in the hands of artistes like Poonamji.

Poonam Chauhan said that regular Riyaz is the base of good singing, she gave special thanks to Shree Brahma Music and Pushkaraj B Pathak. She added that organizing such programs is definitely a good thing for the music industry and music lovers.

Film director Rahul Balwant and production manager Vinay Javalgikar were also present for the event.

