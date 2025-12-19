Poonam Soni's "BraceWatch" with Art by Nawaz Modi Singhania Creates a Fashion Storm

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Poonam Soni's latest creation is a cult collectible bracelet encircling exquisite miniature paintings by Nawaz Modi Singhania.

'BraceWatch' marks a defining moment, as Soni for the first time departs from "one of a kind" creations to introduce a trendsetting collectible for a wider audience.

Soni has always redefined fashion in jewelry with her iconic collections like "Animal Farm" and was the first to introduce fine jewelry as wearable art with the miniature artworks of Lakshman Shreshtha in 2007.

'BraceWatch', inaugurated by Avanti Birla has already created a storm as orders are queuing up to January 2026.

Available in 3 classic pop colours in red, green and blue is a vibrantly visual piece which took 8 months of experimentation to source the perfect stone roughs and settings to create a unique, universally appealing collectible bracelet.

Soni recently bagged the award for the first woman led jewelry brand of the country and a pioneer in bespoke jewels.

BraceWatch is available for sale and orders at the Poonam Soni Atelier on linking road, Bandra, Mumbai.

