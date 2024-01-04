Poonawalla Fincorp Bombay Sappers Soldierathon at BEG Centre, Dighi Hills Pune on Jan 14

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 4: The Bombay Sapper War Memorial in Pune celebrates a century of existence in 2024. To commemorate the milestone of the iconic Memorial, Poonawalla Fincorp presents 'Bombay Sappers Soldierathon', a marathon run organised by Fitistan-Ek Bharat.

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp said, "It is a matter of great pride for us to be a part of this Soldierathon marathon which is being organised to commemorate the centenary of the iconic Bombay Sappers War Memorial. As a socially responsible organisation, Poonawalla Fincorp is committed to support such initiatives and endeavours. We are grateful to our soldiers for their selfless sacrifice towards the Nation and I feel we must recognise and support every single initiative which celebrates their valour. This marathon organised by Major Poonia Ji's Fitistan-Ek Fit Bharat provides once in a lifetime opportunity to run shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers inside the BEG Dighi Hills. I am certain that Pune being one of the important bases of Indian Armed Forces, this marathon will create a positive environment amongst citizens, especially the youth."

Fitistan, Ek Fit Bharat, a joint initiative by Major Surendra Poonia, VSM and Shilpa Bhagat, Mrs India World 2013 is committed to making Bharat fitter and getting civilians and armed forces together.

'At Fitistan we are committed to make a positively exponential difference in every Bharatiyas health and well-being.

Organising Marathons such as Soldierathon brings a big likeminded community together and inspires them to do their personal best. Every little thing matters, the route, the runners experience, interaction within the community, the electrifying environment, the presence of our soldiers and the cause. We at Fitistan take a lot of effort in ensuring that each of these factors are well thought out and executed. We aim at facilitating the best experience because that in turn inspires every participant to give their best and keep them going just like our tagline #ruknamanahai. At Fitistan 'hum rukenge nahi' until we can eradicate lifestyle diseases and have a Fit Bharat

The race will be conducted within the precincts of the BEG Centre, Dighi Hills, Pune on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Registration is open now and will closes on Sunday 7 Jan 2024.

This will be a unique race for the participating athletes as they will get a rare and lifetime opportunity to experience running along with soldiers of 100 Regiments of Indian Army who are coming from all over India to participate in this historic marathon at BEG Centre in Dighi Hills.

The entire route for the runners will be on soft ground and going through the verdant surroundings of the lush Dighi Hills and Gurnam Lake inside the BEG campus.

A distinctive feature of this marathon is that the participants will run on soft running routes. This will be completely different from most road running marathons, which can cause more stress on your knee/ankle joints. In the city environment of Pune/Mumbai such soft routes for running are not available.

Another aspect of the marathon is that it is open to civilians and will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to run shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers and also experience the military way of life.

The last date for registration is Sunday, January 7th, 2024

To register click on website www.fitistan.com

or

https://www.townscript.com/e/beg-marathon

Category of races:

18 years & above - 21 KM (timed run).

14 years & above - 10 KM (timed run).

10 years & above - 5 KM (timed run).

All the participating runners will get -

1- Dry Fit T shirt

2- Achievers Medal

3- Timed Race Certificate

4- Breakfast

5- Goodie Bag

6- Hydration

7- Medical Support

8- Free Downloadable Photographs of race

Take advantage of the rare opportunity and register.

Jai Hind

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor