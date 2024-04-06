Poornima University, Jaipur to offer 100 percent scholarship to 11 girls of Rajasthan Royals Foundation

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6: To promote girls’ education, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Poornima University (PU), Jaipur and the Rajasthan Royals Foundation (RRF). Under this agreement, Poornima University will provide 100 percent scholarship to 11 female students associated with the foundation starting from the upcoming academic session to study on its campus. This ‘Pearls of RRF’ scholarship was announced and the MoU was exchanged during the ‘Rajasthan Royals Meet and Greet’ event held at the PU campus. Dr. Suresh Chandra Padhy, President of PU, and Meenakshi Malav, Director of Admissions at PU, exchanged the MoU with Alok Chitre, Chief Business Officer of Rajasthan Royals.

During the event, students of Poornima University had the opportunity to meet players from the Rajasthan Royals team. Trent Boult, Dhruv Jurel, and Sandeep Sharma visited the campus to interact with the students. Upon their arrival, the students warmly welcomed them with ‘Halla Bol’. University officials and the Student Council welcomed the players in a traditional manner by presenting them with turbans. The Rajasthan Royals players honored talented students of PU by presenting them with scholarship awards, placement awards for exceptional performance in placements, and attendance awards for those with 100 percent attendance. Additionally, Awards of Excellence were also presented. Rahul Singhi, Co-founder of PU, and Avval Yadav, Chair of the Students' Council, were also present at the event. The program was conducted by Vedika Dangda.

The campus was decorated in pink and blue colors, giving off a strong Rajasthan Royals vibe. Amidst the pleasant atmosphere, Royals players interacted with approximately five thousand students. Many students were seen wearing Rajasthan Royals jerseys and waving team flags during the event. When Trent Boult spoke Hindi words like ‘Accha’ and ‘Chalo’ at the beginning of the interaction, the students applauded in support. In response to a question, Boult mentioned that if he were not a cricketer, he would have pursued a career in modeling. Dhruv Jurel expressed his desire to include Shahrukh Khan in his team if given the chance to select a Bollywood star. Sandeep Sharma shared that he enjoys bowling in front of MS Dhoni the most. After the program, the players inaugurated the newly opened admission cell of Poornima University, which has been themed after the Rajasthan Royals in admiration of the partnership.

It is noteworthy that the Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals has designated Poornima University as its official University partner for the current season. As a part of this partnership, the Poornima University logo has been placed on the back of the caps and helmets worn by Royals cricketers. Rahul Singhi, Co-founder of Poornima University, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Rajasthan Royals, a team synonymous with passion, resilience, and excellence. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both institutions as it reflects our shared commitment to excellence in education and sports. As the Official University Partner of the Rajasthan Royals, we aim to enhance the academic and athletic experiences of students and fans alike on an international scale. Through this partnership, Poornima University will leverage its expertise in higher education to offer unique opportunities for learning, skill development, and engagement with cricket enthusiasts worldwide.”

