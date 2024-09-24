POP To 5G: Colorful & Vibrant TECNO POP 9 5G Debuts with 48MP Sony AI Camera

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 24: TECNO, India's intelligent technology provider is all set to shake up the segment with the all-new POP 9 inviting users to 'POP To 5G'. The POP series from TECNO is a burst of energy for those who live life on their own terms. Designed with Gen Alpha, college students, and trendsetters in mind, who crave a smartphone as bold and vibrant as they are, TECNO POP acts as the perfect partner-in-crime in all their creative ventures. It's a sign of independence, a pocketful of personality, and a whole lot of fun. Strategically placed at the entry level with specifications that matter to the users, it encourages users to not just be part of the conversation, but share their vibe and lead it.

This powerhouse of a smartphone is here to make 5G accessible to allwithout emptying wallets. Packed with a supremely friendly and cool vibe, the segment's 1st 48MP Sony AI camera and a 120Hz refresh rate, the POP 9 5G gives you everything you need for an upgraded 5G experience, all starting at INR 8,499. High-speed, good performance so what's not to love?

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India said, "Since its inception, TECNO has been dedicated to making smart solutions accessible to the masses. With the upcoming Pop 9 5G, we're not only introducing 5G to the segment but also offering premium features at an accessible price. Boasting a segment 1st 48MP Sony AI camera and a smooth 120Hz display. The Pop series is especially focused on the youth, offering vibrant designs and exciting color options that reflect their dynamic lifestyles, ensuring they stand out while staying connected."

5G for Everyone

Say hello to 5G's lightning-fast worldwhere streaming, sharing, and browsing just got way smoother! TECNO's POP 9 brings 5G to the masses, making it the go-to choice for young, first-time smartphone buyers ready for an upgrade. And the best part? It's super accessible, so you can experience blazing 5G speeds without burning a hole in your pocket!

Stunning 48MP AI Camera

Calling all photography enthusiasts! The POP 9 5G's segment 1st 48MP Sony AI camera is here to level up your photo game, capturing every moment in stunning detail. Whether you're snapping Insta-worthy pics or just capturing life's little moments, this camera makes visual storytelling super fun and effortless. Get ready to turn everyday moments into epic memories!

Smooth 120Hz Refresh Rate

The POP 9 5G's 120Hz refresh rate takes your gaming and binge-watching to a whole new level! Smooth, fast, and totally lag-freewhether you're swiping, streaming, or gaming, every moment feels superfluid and the fun never slows down!

All-Directional NFC

For young and cool users, staying up-to-date with technology is essential. POP 9 presents segment-first 5G with an all-directional NFC, a cool and effortless way to make payments, hassle-free sharing of contacts, and a lot more!

Price and Availability

The TECNO POP 9 5G is now available for pre-booking on Amazon with sale starting on 7th October. It will be available in three stylish colour options like Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky and Aurora Cloud alongside 2 in-the-box super fun and vibrant mobile skins. As part of a special launch offer, it starts at just INR 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and INR 8,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, making it an unbeatable deal for those looking for a feature-rich 5G smartphone.

