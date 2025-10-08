Poppik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. to Officially Launch on 10th October 2025 — Ushering in a New Era of Beauty & Lifestyle in India

Mumbai, India – October 2025: What began as a casual conversation among three passionate friends in a hotel lounge has evolved into one of the most exciting ventures in India's beauty and lifestyle space. Poppik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces the official launch of its brand on 10th October 2025, marking the start of a bold new chapter for modern Indian beauty.

Backed by over 15 years of combined experience in cosmetics, skincare, and personal care, Poppik is set to redefine how India sees self-expression, confidence, and daily beauty rituals. The brand's mission is simple yet powerful — to make high-quality, creative, and affordable beauty products accessible to every Indian, while celebrating individuality and authenticity.

About Poppik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

Based in Mumbai, Poppik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. is a next-generation beauty and lifestyle company built around the philosophy of “Fresh Look Every Day.”

The brand focuses on empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty with confidence, offering a perfect balance of quality, creativity, and affordability.

From skincare to cosmetics, every product under the Poppik umbrella is designed for today's bold, trend-conscious consumers who value both performance and personality.

The Visionary Founding Team

Jay Gupta – Co-founder & CEO

– Co-founder & CEO Ravinder Singh – Co-founder & Sales Director

– Co-founder & Sales Director Hanmant Dadas – Co-founder & COO

– Co-founder & COO Yatin Pawar – Business Head



Together, this dynamic team blends expertise, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit to create a brand that stands for trust, inclusivity, and sustainability. With a deep understanding of evolving beauty trends, they aim to revolutionize India's beauty landscape through ethical, customer-driven innovation.

A Lifestyle Movement, Not Just Cosmetics

“Poppik is more than just a beauty brand — it's a lifestyle movement,”

says Jay Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Poppik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

“Our vision is to help people feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. With Poppik, we want everyone to enjoy a Fresh Look Every Day with products they can trust.”

The company's upcoming launch lineup will feature an array of dermatologically tested, cruelty-free products — thoughtfully curated for modern, aspirational consumers who value authenticity, quality, and innovation.

What Makes Poppik Different

High-Quality Ingredients: Safe, dermatologically tested, and cruelty-free formulations.

Trendy & Diverse Range: From skincare essentials to color cosmetics that suit every skin tone and type.

Affordable Luxury: Premium-quality beauty made accessible for all.

Proudly Made in India: Developed and crafted locally for Indian consumers, blending global trends with Indian sensibilities.

Redefining Beauty, The Indian Way

As Poppik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. prepares for its grand launch on 10th October 2025, the brand is poised to become one of the most promising entrants in India's fast-growing beauty and lifestyle industry. With its fusion of innovation, authenticity, and modern design, Poppik isn't just selling products — it's inspiring a new wave of self-expression and everyday confidence.

Media & Business Inquiries

Poppik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

Email: info@poppik.in & Website: www.poppiklifestyle.com

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

