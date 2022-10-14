POPSICLE 2022: Surita Tandon’s Colorful And Cultural Art Show Held Successfully

By Surita Tandon in association with Potenza Wellness, presented by LGT Wealth India

New Delhi (India), October 14: POPSICLE 2022, one of a kind pop art show was successfully hosted by Surita Tandon in association with Potenza Wellness and LGT Wealth India, at Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on Friday, 30th Sept 2022.

Through Surita’s playful experimentation with a variety of media, the show took everyone on a journey through the bright and bustling lanes of Cuba, Brazil, Miami, New York and Barcelona.

Surita’s canvases that held a kaleidoscope of colors met with much praise and acclaim for its unparalleled vision. The ingenious use of wicker and coke bottle installations in the frames of all 22 artworks was also applauded. Surita Tandon is a pioneer of pop art on canvas. Her major achievement has been recognition from the Prime Minister himself, Shri Narendra Modi, who personally received her India Shining painting and now it is on display in the PMO.

Nivruti Rai, Country Head of Intel India & Vice President, Intel Foundry Services graced the evening as the guest of honor.

Industrialist Naveen Jindal with wife, acclaimed Kuchipudi dancer Shallu Jindal marked their presence at the event. Designers Mandira Wirk and Namrata Joshipura were also spotted at the pop art show.

POPSICLE 2022 was held in association with LGT Group, a leading international private banking and asset management group. LGT manages more than USD 291 bn in assets & employs over 4100 people from more than 20 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East.

A world where innovation, experience and scientific knowledge meet to create wonders for overall well-being.

Potenza Wellness is a boutique wellness center that provides a range of Slimming, Wellness and Dermatology. Potenza’s advanced wellness services employ several state-of-the-art technologies to provide non-invasive and painless treatments. With a rare blend of scientific prowess, experience, and innovation – across dermatology, weight management, hair-care, and pain management- Potenza redefines beauty, health, and wellness.

