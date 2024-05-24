Popular Actor Shivangi Joshi Inaugurates Kohira's First Flagship Showroom in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Kohira, the renowned lab-grown diamond brand, proudly announces the grand opening of its first flagship showroom in Mumbai, located on the bustling Bandra Linking Road. The showroom, was inaugurated by popular Television and Web Actor, Shivangi Joshi, a popular household name in the country. Shivangi inaugurated Kohira's showroom on her birthday and it was a gala affair. In presence of the guests and media, the founder of Kohira, Mr Hiren Kotak and Shivangi did the ribbon cutting followed by lamp lighting to inaugurate the showroom. Team Kohira arranged special cake for Shivangi as the birthday girl looked ravishing in a green gown. The actor spend time understanding how lab grown diamonds function and their importance and sustainability to the environment.

With its sophisticated ambiance and curated selection, Kohira's flagship showroom offers a unique shopping experience for those seeking elegance, sustainability, and affordable luxury in their jewellery choices. Showcasing the brand's signature modern and contemporary lab-grown diamond jewellery collection, the showroom sets a new standard in the jewellery industry, blending exquisite design with eco-conscious values.

"At Kohira, we're proud to introduce you to a new era of diamond jewellery," said Hiren Kotak. "Our mission is to transform dreams into reality through the creation of premium lab-grown diamond jewellery. We believe in promoting good karma through substantial reduction in environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of quality."

Lab-grown diamonds possess identical physical and optical characteristics to mined diamonds but with a significantly lower environmental footprint. Earth-grown diamonds come with a big burden of environmental disturbance through mining and destruction to land and water resources.

Kohira diamonds are known for their purity, classified as Type IIA diamonds, the highest quality, and composed of 100 per cent carbon. Less than 2 per cent of mined diamonds achieve this classification. Each diamond at Kohira is grown using the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) process, mimicking the natural environment in which diamonds form beneath the Earth's surface. In contrast, High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) technology, which originates from China, involves impurities and cannot produce Type IIA diamonds.

In addition to their superior quality, Kohira diamonds are exclusively certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI), ensuring the highest standards of authenticity and quality. IGI is renowned for its rigorous certification processes, providing customers with confidence in their diamond purchases.

Kohira is committed to customer satisfaction, offering a comprehensive buyback and exchange policy:

Exchange: 100 per cent gold appreciated value and 100 per cent diamond value.

Buyback: 100 per cent gold appreciated value and 85 per cent diamond value.

"Switching to eco-friendly alternatives not only saves our pockets but also safeguards our planet," added Hiren Kotak (founder of Kohira). "We are excited to welcome customers to our new showroom and to offer them jewellery that is both exquisite and ethically produced."

